Jumbo Package: Saban pleased with “difference makers” added on offense

Happy Thursday, everyone. It was another fine signing day for Alabama.

— Saban said QB Ty Simpson is interested in coming in to participate in bowl practices. “He’s one of those guys who loves football,” Saban said. He’s a “football junkie” and that’s a good thing, Saban notes. — “The dynamics of recruiting have changed,” Saban said when asked about NIL influencing recruiting.

The probability that Ty Simpson becomes a star is quite high. This kid is very excited to come to Alabama.

“I wanted to make sure I did this correctly. I wanted to make sure they could read my name,” Ty Simpson said of signing with Alabama. “I practiced my signature a lot at school but it was cool and I have been waiting for this day for a while, and for it to finally be here it is awesome.”

Neither Jalen Milroe nor Paul Tyson have looked terribly impressive when they’ve entered the game, so the backup job for next season could well be up for grabs.

On the DB front, it sounds like Josh Jobe is out for the semifinal game and Jalyn Armour-Davis is very questionable. Hope for the best.

Saban also spoke about the importance of recruiting offensive skill players with speed.

The speed is most evident in the four receivers added, including track stars Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice and Aaron Anderson. This season has been prime evidence of what speed can do for an offense, as Jameson Williams is one of the fastest players in the country. Based on the skill sets Saban and his staff brought in, it won’t be a one-horse trait going forward. Receivers are as important as they’ve ever been in football, and Saban and Alabama are loading up. “We want to continue to be able to attract guys like that, that are difference-makers,” Saban said. “People that can actually put points on the board and make explosive plays, something that’s really been a significant part of our offensive production. .. I think physical-ability wise this is a very good group.”

Bond has recorded a 10.51 in the 100m, Prentice and Anderson each posting a 10.8. With JoJo Earle and Christian Leary already in the fold, it’s not a stretch to say that Alabama’s 2022 receiver room may well be the fastest position group in college football history.

Of course, Eli Ricks provided the cherry on top of a sweet sundae.

Jimbo made some waves in this cycle.

Outside of the shifting at the top of the rankings, the other big news came when Deion Sanders flipped five-star defensive back Travis Hunter from his alma mater, Florida State. Jackson State became the first FCS school to ever sign a five-star prospect since ESPN started its rankings in 2006. Hunter had taken visits to Georgia and reaffirmed his commitment to Florida State in October. However, he then took a visit to Jackson State in November and is now part of a historic class that ranks in the top 50. One of the biggest movers on the day, and in the past few weeks, has been Texas, which moved up to No. 4 overall in the rankings.

The two classes are very close and the final score will likely come down to how many total slots each has available, but both are outstanding in any case. The two Texas schools are clearly benefitting from NIL here. It will be interesting to see how a class built on that develops.

Last, former Jaguars K Josh Lambo drove the final nail into the coffin of Urban’s tenure.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips---, make your f------g kicks.’ And kicks me in the leg.” The kicker recalled saying “‘Don’t you ever f---ing kick me again.’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f--- I want.’”

What a piece of shit. Hopefully nobody ever hires this guy again. You have plenty of money, Urban. Time to hang ‘em up.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.