Alabama Football Recruiting 2022 Athlete Kendrick Law Commits to the Crimson Tide

Despite long being considered a heavy favorite to stay in-state with LSU, the Shreveport native started being talked about by Alabama circles over the last month. At 5’11” 195, Law is the #3 ranked “athlete” in the country and the 87th overall player. He’s played defensive back, running back, wide receiver, and is a dangerous special teams weapon.

His 10.48 100-yard dash last May displayed his absolutely nutty long speed, and is most likely being recruited more on offense as a receiver than he is on defense. Freddie Roach and Holmon Wiggins have been his main recruiters.

He hasn’t put together a full highlight video yet, but check out his profile on Hudl for some individual clips. Youtube highlights are embedded below.

With guys like Emmanuel Henderson, Isaiah Bond, Kobe Prentice, and Amari Niblack already on board in this class, Alabama is clearly going for a lot of dynamic hybrid athletes at most of the offensive skill positions in this class.

Top-100 athlete Kendrick Law has committed to Alabama over #LSU, meaning the Tide are taking three top-100 prospects from the state of Louisiana this cycle:



-Kendrick Law

-Shazz Preston

-Aaron Anderson — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 17, 2021

Add in the transfer of starting CB Elias Ricks, and Saban has wreaked serious havoc in the boot this year.

Welcome, Kendrick, and Roll Tide!