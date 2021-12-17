I Know That Song And I Love It Random 10

I know, I know. Fred Armisen. It’s not what you were expecting. Then again, fifteen years ago, who was expecting that there would be a 70-year-old college football coach absolutely dominating the sport? These are wild and crazy golden years, my friends. So check out this random AF list of ten (plus one) tunes, and PLEASE drop your own luscious lyrical list in the comments below. Party on, dudes!

History of Punk by Fred Armisen Nostrovia by Koffin Kats Hang Ups by Bash & Pop Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 BAD! by XXXTENTACION I Come from the Water by Toadies Mama’s Always On Stage by Arrested Development Poor, Poor Pitiful Me by Linda Ronstadt Bring It On Home by Led Zeppelin Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance by Bob Dylan

Bonus: I Melt With You by Modern English