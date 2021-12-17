Jumbo Package: Alabama adds a 2022 kicker, Kendrick Law decision looms

Happy Friday, everyone. Yesterday was the first day of Cotton Bowl practice. 247sports has some photos for you, if you are so inclined.

Tide players were asked about playing old friend Jerome Ford.

“Jerome, he’s one of those guys who works his butt off,” Robinson said. “Fast guy, physical guys, knows how to finish plays well. So it’s exciting to be able to play against Jerome on the other side of the ball on one of these biggest stages. I’m excited to see how he handles that.” Of course, Robinson won’t be the one charged with stopping the 5-foot-11, 220-pound bowling ball. That will come down to an Alabama defense that ranks No. 4 in the nation against the run, allowing opponents 82.77 yards per game this season. “I always liked Jerome and he always ran hard, he ran that ball pretty good,” Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said. “He still do. I know we gonna have to stop the run when it comes down to him running that ball.”

They may be friends off the field, but there will be little love for Jerome once the game starts.

The Tide picked up a kicker/punter commit yesterday.

Chris Sailer calls him a five-star kicker. but there is no such thing. Upton will be in the mix to replace Will Reichard, should Will decide not to return next season. His eligibility runs through the 2023 season if he so desires.

The Tide will be watching for another potential burner to commit this afternoon.

Related Alabama could land another Louisiana kid on Friday in Kendrick Law

Today at 3:00 p.m. CT, four-star athlete Kendrick Law will be making his official announcement and signing his letter of intent. Law is a superior athlete posting a 10.48 in the 100-meter as a junior. Some consider Alabama the favorite, but you can’t count out the in-state school in LSU. Texas and Florida State have also made a hard push to sign the athletic Law.

At this point one has to wonder if Saban is trying to build a football team or a track team.

Last, Houston basketball player Jamal Shead explained his reasoning for cleaning up the trash that his assistant coach dumped on the floor.

“It was more to protect what we stand for,” Shead told the Houston Chronicle. “Here at Houston, we’re not bad guys. We’re not the image of the trash can being spilled. If we didn’t pick it up, the image would have been placed on us, and that would have been pretty bad. I just felt somebody needed to pick it up.” The video has been viewed nearly 5 million times, with Alabama fans applauding Shead for his actions. “It was pretty cool how everybody appreciated the little thing I did,” Shead said. “ I just felt like it was something that needed to be done. I didn’t know anybody was really watching with everything going on the court.”

Guess Kelvin Sampson can recruit better people than he can raise.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.