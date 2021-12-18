 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Football Bowl Games Open Thread, December 18

Bowl season is upon us.

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: Sun Belt Conference Championship Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl season kicks off in earnest today, with seven games starting at 10am CT. Schedule is below, and those who are so inclined can also catch a FCS semifinal game between South Dakota State and Montana State at 1pm on ESPN2.

Enjoy, join in on the discussion, and be good to one another.

Roll Tide.


Boca Raton Bowl : Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky		 10:00 am ESPN / ESPN Video
Celebration Bowl : Jackson State vs. SC State 11:00 am ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
New Mexico Bowl : Fresno State vs. UTEP 1:15 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
Independence Bowl : BYU vs. UAB 2:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Lending Tree Bowl : Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty 4:45 pm ESPN / ESPN Video
LA Bowl : Oregon State vs. Utah State 6:30 pm ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
New Orleans Bowl : Louisiana Lafayette vs. Marshall 8:15 pm ESPN / ESPN Video

