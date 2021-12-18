College Football Bowl Games Open Thread, December 18

Bowl season kicks off in earnest today, with seven games starting at 10am CT. Schedule is below, and those who are so inclined can also catch a FCS semifinal game between South Dakota State and Montana State at 1pm on ESPN2.
Enjoy, join in on the discussion, and be good to one another.
Roll Tide.
|
Boca Raton Bowl : Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
|10:00 am
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Celebration Bowl : Jackson State vs. SC State
|11:00 am
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|New Mexico Bowl : Fresno State vs. UTEP
|1:15 pm
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Independence Bowl : BYU vs. UAB
|2:30 pm
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Lending Tree Bowl : Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
|4:45 pm
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|LA Bowl : Oregon State vs. Utah State
|6:30 pm
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|New Orleans Bowl : Louisiana Lafayette vs. Marshall
|8:15 pm
|ESPN / ESPN Video
