Alabama lands RB transfer Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech

Alabama managed to pull two starters out of the transfer portal prior to the 2021 season in LB Henry To’o To’o and WR Jameson Williams, both of whom have played pivotal roles in getting Alabama back into the College Football Playoff. Nick Saban has already dipped into the portal for 2022, pulling former five-star CB Elias Ricks from LSU. Today, he has added Georgia Tech transfer RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs is something of a scat-back type at 5’11” and 200 lbs. He had a massive year in 2021 with 746 rushing yards plus 35 catches for another 465 yards, a robust 13.3 yards per catch, and reached the end zone six total times. A former four-star, he held an Alabama offer out of high school but ended up in Atlanta.

He will now have an opportunity in Tuscaloosa, and with the COVID free year has three more years of eligibility. Something tells me this move is designed to get him to the NFL well before then.

Highlights below.

Welcome, Jahmyr, and Roll Tide!