10 Alabama vs Davidson Game Thread

The Crimson Tide attempt to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule with a strong performance tonight in Birmingham, as they take on Bob McKillop’s Davidson Wildcats. The two will do battle in the newly-renovated Legacy Arena as part of the C.M. Newton Classic. True to the event’s namesake, expect this to be a high-level basketball game tonight, folks. Davidson can really shoot the lights out. Check out my preview if you haven’t had the chance yet.

The Tide will roll with its usually starting five of Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako. Davidson will counter with Foster Loyer, Michael Jones, Hyungjung Lee, Sam Mennenga, and Luka Brajkovic.

This is an important one for Alabama tonight. After a rough couple of games last week, it will be critical for the Tide to work on its weaknesses and get ready for SEC play, which begins in earnest next Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM CST and the game can be streamed on ESPN+ or SEC Network+. If you are in the Birmingham area, come on out for a rare Tide Hoops display in the Magic City.