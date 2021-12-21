Post Game Thread: Alabama Basketball is posted up by Davidson like it's 1980, loses on a missed free throw

Well, that was not an ideal game. The Tide’s last-second opponent in the Birmingham Arena came in just... didn’t miss shots. Davidson hit 50% of their 24 three-point shots and was 53% overall on the night. They took an old school offense and posted up on Alabama’s modern offense with a whole bunch of hook shots and banks around the basket, generally slowing the game down, limiting mistakes, and just out-shooting Alabama.

Davidson actually raced out to a 14 point lead at one point, but a furious comeback over the final minutes from the Tide gave Alabama a shot to tie the game up. Davidson smartly committed a foul when Jahvon Quinnerly beat his defender, an Q was forced to go to the free throw line instead of an easy game-tying layup. He made the first free throw, but as has been a refrain for the last decade of Alabama basketball, he missed his second, and the clock expired.

It was the Tide’s second loss in a row as they continue to struggle on the defensive end of things.

Hopefully, a break around Christmas before SEC play starts will help pull them out of their funk.

Roll Tide!