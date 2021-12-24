 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Merry Christmas Eve Penultimate 2021 Random 10 Rock & Roll Jukebox Music Special

But you, you’re special...

By NiceLittleSaturday
Sucker!
2021 teases us a final time today with no ‘Bama football action. While we wait a week to win one more vs. teh Bears/Cats, let’s celebrate the joys that St. Nick has brought us... and the ones we hope he brings us very soon. The best is yet to come, so rock on, girls & boys, like, now, m’kay? Merry Xmas & Roll Tide-ings!

  1. I Know What Boys Like by The Waitresses
  2. I Saw The Light by Hank Williams & The Drifting Cowboys
  3. You Drive Me Wild by The Runaways
  4. Electric Ocean by The Cult
  5. We Care a Lot by Faith No More
  6. Harborcoat by R.E.M.
  7. Soul Kitchen by X
  8. Monolith by T. Rex
  9. Precious by Pretenders
  10. Here Comes Your Man by Pixies

NonRandom Bonus: Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses

