The Merry Christmas Eve Penultimate 2021 Random 10 Rock & Roll Jukebox Music Special

2021 teases us a final time today with no ‘Bama football action. While we wait a week to win one more vs. teh Bears/Cats, let’s celebrate the joys that St. Nick has brought us... and the ones we hope he brings us very soon. The best is yet to come, so rock on, girls & boys, like, now, m’kay? Merry Xmas & Roll Tide-ings!
- I Know What Boys Like by The Waitresses
- I Saw The Light by Hank Williams & The Drifting Cowboys
- You Drive Me Wild by The Runaways
- Electric Ocean by The Cult
- We Care a Lot by Faith No More
- Harborcoat by R.E.M.
- Soul Kitchen by X
- Monolith by T. Rex
- Precious by Pretenders
- Here Comes Your Man by Pixies
NonRandom Bonus: Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses
