The Merry Christmas Eve Penultimate 2021 Random 10 Rock & Roll Jukebox Music Special

2021 teases us a final time today with no ‘Bama football action. While we wait a week to win one more vs. teh Bears/Cats, let’s celebrate the joys that St. Nick has brought us... and the ones we hope he brings us very soon. The best is yet to come, so rock on, girls & boys, like, now, m’kay? Merry Xmas & Roll Tide-ings!

I Know What Boys Like by The Waitresses I Saw The Light by Hank Williams & The Drifting Cowboys You Drive Me Wild by The Runaways Electric Ocean by The Cult We Care a Lot by Faith No More Harborcoat by R.E.M. Soul Kitchen by X Monolith by T. Rex Precious by Pretenders Here Comes Your Man by Pixies

NonRandom Bonus: Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses