The 12 Days of Xmas Random Bonus Jukebox

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a Roll Tide!

The Twelve Days of Christmas by Bob & Doug McKenzie Father Christmas by The Kinks Christmas in Hollis by Run-D.M.C. Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight) by The Ramones Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses The Christmas Song by The Raveonettes Christmas Is The Time To Say “I Love You” by Billy Squier Christmas Must Be Tonight by The Band Last Christmas by Wham! The Christmas Song by Nat “King” Cole Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano

Bonus: Peace On Earth/The Little Drummer Boy by Bing Crosby & David Bowie

Double Bonus: The Little Drummer Boy by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Triple Bonus: Happy Xmas (War is Over) by John Lennon, Yoko Ono & The Plastic Ono Band