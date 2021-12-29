19 Alabama v. #14 Tennessee Game Thread

It’s a massive, SEC-opening showdown in T-town tonight, as the Alabama Crimson Tide play host to hated rival, Tennessee. In the first ranked-vs-ranked conference opener in almost fifty years, the Tide must get back into form after a couple of less-than-stellar performances to close out non-conference play.

It’s also the only meeting these two have on the schedule for the 2022 season, so it could go a long way in determining who takes home the SEC regular season title this year, which the Tide would obviously love to retain. There is a lot on the line in this one. Which is why the breaking news from the Tennessee side is quite significant:

No. 14 Tennessee will be without John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler tonight at No. 19 Alabamahttps://t.co/Y3tEhhpqPF — @GrantRamey (@GrantRamey) December 30, 2021

Just their freshman phenom point guard and sixth year big man - no big deal or anything. The line ballooned up to Tide -7 after the news broke, and for good reason. No reason not to go out there and seize this opportunity now.

The game will tip-off at 8:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.