WAKE UP! December 30 Bowl Games Open Thread

We are still one day away from Alabama facing Cincinnati, but in the meantime there is some decent football on for you today. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte had to be utterly thrilled to get North Carolina and South Carolina since the city sits on the border of those two states. Interestingly, Sam Howell’s won his first career start against South Carolina, in the same venue, to open the 2019 season.

Tennessee will probably find a way to screw it up against Purdue. Pitt and Michigan State will each play without their respective Heisman finalists Kenny Pickett and Kenneth Walker III, which is probably a much bigger issue for Pitt since it’s usually much tougher to replace a quarterback than a running back. The Sun Devils and the Badgers will close out the football evening out in Vegas.

Enjoy the action, chime in with your commentary below, and as always, be good to one another.

Roll Tide.