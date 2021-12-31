The Crimson Tide is back in the College Football Playoffs for a record seventh time. Across the line of scrimmage will be an unfamiliar and unexpected foe in Cincinnati.
CFP - COTTON BOWL: Saturday, December 31, 2021
Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0)
Arlington, TX ~ 2:30/3:30 ESPN
- Weather in Arlington is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 77°. Jerry World has a retractable roof, so weather will not be a factor.
- Announcers: Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge with Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge on the sidelines.
- Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
- The Crimson Tide hold a 5-0 all-time lead over the Tigers. Nick Saban has never faced Cincy as head coach of Alabama.
- According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -13½. Over/Under is 58.
EARLIER GAMES:
GATOR BOWL
Wake Forest (-14.5; O/U 62) vs Rutgers 10am/11am ESPN (Jacksonville, FL)
SUN BOWL
Washington State (-7.5; O/U 57.5) vs Central Michigan 1am/noon CBS (El Paso, TX)
