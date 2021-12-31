The Crimson Tide is back in the College Football Playoffs for a record seventh time. Across the line of scrimmage will be an unfamiliar and unexpected foe in Cincinnati.

CFP - COTTON BOWL: Saturday, December 31, 2021

Arlington, TX ~ 2:30/3:30 ESPN

Weather in Arlington is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 77°. Jerry World has a retractable roof, so weather will not be a factor.

Announcers: Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge with Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge on the sidelines.

Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The Crimson Tide hold a 5-0 all-time lead over the Tigers. Nick Saban has never faced Cincy as head coach of Alabama.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Bama -13½. Over/Under is 58.

EARLIER GAMES:

GATOR BOWL

Wake Forest (-14.5; O/U 62) vs Rutgers 10am/11am ESPN (Jacksonville, FL)

SUN BOWL

Washington State (-7.5; O/U 57.5) vs Central Michigan 1am/noon CBS (El Paso, TX)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

