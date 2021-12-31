Punk Rock NYE R10

Best wishes for a beautiful 2022, everybody. This is not the end; this is only the beginning...

Punk Rock Girl by The Dead Milkmen Uncontrollable Urge by Devo Life During Wartime by Talking Heads Transmission by Joy Division Cannonball by The Breeders Where Is My Mind? by The Pixies Sabotage by Beastie Boys Killing In The Name by Rage Against The Machine Raw Power by Iggy & The Stooges The KKK Took My Baby Away by The Ramones

Bonus: Holidays in the Sun by Sex Pistols