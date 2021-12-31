Punk Rock NYE R10

Best wishes for a beautiful 2022, everybody. This is not the end; this is only the beginning...
- Punk Rock Girl by The Dead Milkmen
- Uncontrollable Urge by Devo
- Life During Wartime by Talking Heads
- Transmission by Joy Division
- Cannonball by The Breeders
- Where Is My Mind? by The Pixies
- Sabotage by Beastie Boys
- Killing In The Name by Rage Against The Machine
- Raw Power by Iggy & The Stooges
- The KKK Took My Baby Away by The Ramones
Bonus: Holidays in the Sun by Sex Pistols
Loading comments...