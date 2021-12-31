Victory/Orange Bowl Open Thread

On a night when the passing game was limited by an outstanding secondary, the running game with Brian Robinson and the defense brought home a physical win that harkened back to the early Saban era. The offensive line will have to rebound and look more like the one we saw in Atlanta if the Tide are to hoist another trophy, but we will have plenty of time to discuss that.

For tonight, be pleased to advance and do so mostly healthy after scares from Jordan Battle and Jameson Williams. Chris Owens went down very late and it didn’t look great. We’ll wait and see on him.

We will now keep the eyes trained on ESPN to see whether it will be Georgia or Michigan on the other sideline in Indianapolis.

Roll Tide.