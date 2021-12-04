SEC Championship, Alabama vs Georgia: How to Watch and Open Thread

2021 SEC Championship Game

Nobody is giving Alabama a chance of winning this game. The talking heads on TV have already been pondering “can a two-loss Bama team get in the playoff?”

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA ~ 3:07/4:07 CBS

Weather in Atlanta outside the stadium on Saturday is calling for cloudy and a high of 68. Inside, the roof will likely be closed.

Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jamie Erdahl.

Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The Crimson Tide have a 41-25-4 all-time record over the Dawgs. Alabama has won the last six meetings.

Alabama’s streak as a favorite is snapped at 92 games. Fittingly, the last time they were an underdog was also against Georgia in 2015. Despite being a 1.5 point dog, the Crimson Tide crushed the Bulldogs 38-10 in a defeat that led to Mark Richt ’s eventual ouster.

’s eventual ouster. According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Georgia -6½. Over/Under is 48½.

