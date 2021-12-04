 clock menu more-arrow no yes

SEC Championship, Alabama vs Georgia: How to Watch and Open Thread

It’s the Crimson Tide vs the World.

By CB969
Georgia vs Alabama
Metchie more than ever.
Photo by UA Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

2021 SEC Championship Game

Nobody is giving Alabama a chance of winning this game. The talking heads on TV have already been pondering “can a two-loss Bama team get in the playoff?”

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) vs Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA ~ 3:07/4:07 CBS

  • Weather in Atlanta outside the stadium on Saturday is calling for cloudy and a high of 68. Inside, the roof will likely be closed.
  • Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with Jamie Erdahl.
  • Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
  • The Crimson Tide have a 41-25-4 all-time record over the Dawgs. Alabama has won the last six meetings.
  • Alabama’s streak as a favorite is snapped at 92 games. Fittingly, the last time they were an underdog was also against Georgia in 2015. Despite being a 1.5 point dog, the Crimson Tide crushed the Bulldogs 38-10 in a defeat that led to Mark Richt’s eventual ouster.
Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times.
  • NO Loki, No injuries - AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

