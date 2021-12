Wow!

While I thought Alabama had a chance, I never would have expected a SEC Championship Game record passing performance.

The Heisman is locked up.

The #1 seed in the College Football Playoff is locked up, and a likely date with Cincinnati looms.

I’ll let y’all say the rest.

Iowa plays Michigan for the Big Ten title on ABC tonight, but we fully expect all of you to watch the basketball team against #1 Gonzaga on ESPN2.

Don’t make us flog the FOGs.

Roll Tide.