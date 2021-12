Despite all the odds, Alabama takes a 24-17 lead over the Georgia Bulldogs into halftime.

Alabama’s defense has had some good drives and some bad drives, and the UGA OL has bullied the Alabama front all game long. A series of pass interferences got UGA a late TD, but Bryce Young and the Alabama offense has been downright unstoppable the final few drives en route to a 7 point lead.

The Tide gets the ball back after halftime with a chance to go up two scores.