Alabama just had the best day of any athletic department in NCAA history

ESPN Stats & Info has the goods.

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans are feeling a tad euphoric this morning, and with good reason. Thanks to ESPN Stats & Info, we now know that yesterday was not only the greatest day in the history of Alabama athletics, but it’s the greatest day that any NCAA athletic department has ever seen.

Enjoy it today, folks. Bask in it. Be insufferable if you like.

What a day.

Roll Tide.

