Alabama just had the best day of any athletic department in NCAA history

Alabama fans are feeling a tad euphoric this morning, and with good reason. Thanks to ESPN Stats & Info, we now know that yesterday was not only the greatest day in the history of Alabama athletics, but it’s the greatest day that any NCAA athletic department has ever seen.

On Saturday, Alabama became the first school to beat AP top-5 teams in college football and men's college basketball on the same day.



The Crimson Tide took down No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship and No. 3 Gonzaga in the Battle in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/nW89HXTOMH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2021

Enjoy it today, folks. Bask in it. Be insufferable if you like.

What a day.

Roll Tide.