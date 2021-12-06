Alabama linebacker Will Anderson took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as top defender in the nation. He was presented the award Monday night at an event in Charlotte, NC. The Crimson Tide sophomore won over Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Earlier in the day, the Heisman finalists were named and Anderson was not among the quartet of players on the list. They are Alabama QB Bryce Young, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, and the oddball choice of Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson. Most respected sportswriters across social media are flabbergasted by the omission of the Alabama linebacker. However, sportswriters and TV personalities make up the vast majority of the voters. The 870 media members from across the country and 56 previous Heisman winners each pick a first-, second- and third-place finisher. The number of finalists depends on the distribution of the vote beyond the top-three vote-getters.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy has been awarded annually since 1993 to the collegiate American football defensive player adjudged by the membership of the Football Writers Association of America to be the best in the NCAA. The trophy is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and FWAA.

Jonathan Allen (2016) is the only other Crimson Tide player to win the award.