There was a little bit of chaos on Championship Saturday but the Crimson Tide did not need it. In a college football playoff first, three Power-5 conferences have been left out: ACC, Big 12, and PAC-12.

Leading up to Saturday, fans of certain college football teams across the nation were rejoicing at an impending playoff with no Oklahoma, no Ohio State, no Clemson, and no Ala... Whoops! Not so fast!

SEC Championship Game

Distance of Alabama TD by Jameson Williams today: 67 yards



Total distance previous 7 TDs allowed this season by Georgia defense: 67 combined yardspic.twitter.com/9B46jKLpfz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021

Alabama 41 Georgia 24 - There are three certainties in life: Death, Taxes, and the Crimson Tide once again stealing Georgia’s souls.

BIG XII Championship Game

BAYLOR STOPS OKLAHOMA STATE ON 4TH DOWN pic.twitter.com/9JlKW4ZLrv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2021

ELIMINATED! Baylor 21 Oklahoma State 16 - The Bears jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead thanks to bad decision interceptions by Okie Lite’s Spencer Sanders and it looked like BU would run away with it. The Cowpokes opened the second half with Sanders’s third of four picks on the day, setting Baylor up at their own 27. After gaining nine yards on three plays, Baylor coach Dave Aranda made the risky choice of going for it, but his quarterback could not find a receiver and inexplicably threw the ball away. This misstep gave OSU excellent field position and more importantly - momentum. Eight plays later Okie State made it a one score game at 21-13. They would later kick a 20-yard field goat after having first & goal from the one. Baylor was doing a whole lot of nothing on offense and gave the ball back to the Cowboys for one last push. On a drive that traveled 89 yards on 17 plays over 2:59, the OSU again found themselves knocking at the goal line door but could not put it in, being stopped at the one inch line on 4th down with 24 seconds to go.

The loss knocked Okie Lite out of playoff contention.

AAC Championship Game

JEROME FORD IS FASTER THAN YOU@GoBearcatsFB



pic.twitter.com/GEzf38Rok4 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

Cincinnati 35 Houston 20 - Desmond Ridder gets all the glory but running back Jerome Ford was the real star (again). The former Bama player gained 187 yards on 18 carries and scored twice against a good, far from great Cougars team.

BIG TEN Championship Game

The Wolverine defense is a force to be reckoned with 〽️@UMichFootball comes up a with a huge stop on 4th down pic.twitter.com/1Co4gBggZx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Michigan 42 Iowa 3 - The B1GCG started kinda slow with the Wolvies offense converting two long touchdown plays of 67 and 75 yards, but not much else as they held a 14-3 advantage at the half. In the first half, Michigan series ended in the two TDs, two 3-and-outs, two interceptions, a fumble, and an 8 play punt. It was the defense that bailed out this dreadful offense. On the first possession of the second half, the Wolverines finally put together a good drive and pushed the score to 21-3. Iowa answered with a long 14 play drive that covered 7 minutes but ended at the UM 8 with no points. By the final quarter, the Hawkeyes were out of gas. A blocked punt and an interception twice put the maize and blue deep in Hawkeye territory and would lead to touchdowns. The Michigan defense pushed Iowa around all game and made up for the sloppy offense for an easy win. UM outgained UI 461-279.

This game further proved that the Big Ten is top heavy with Michy, Sparty, and anOSU. Everyone else is rather pedestrian to down right lousy. I honestly think Arkansas could have won the Big Ten West division this season.

OTHER STUFF

None of these games factored into the playoff choices.

ACC Championship Game

PICK SIX



Pitt (+6600 Preseason) is on the verge of an ACC Football Title pic.twitter.com/yS4InYmjzN — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) December 5, 2021

Pitt 45 Wake Forest 21 - Wake’s Sam Hartman had one of the worst games of his career (21-46, 213 YDS, 2 TD, 4 INT, 5 Sacks). Pitt’s Kenny Pickett wasn’t great but good enough (20-33, 253 YDS, 2 TD, 3 SACKS) for the Panthers to earn their first ACC Championship.

PAC-12 Championship Game

Utah beat Oregon by a combined score of 76-17 this year pic.twitter.com/Va7rSfeA2O — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 4, 2021

Utah 38 Oregon 10 - For the second time in two weeks, the Two Utes beat the brakes off of the Dux in an eerily similar manner. Just as back on November 20th, Utah shutout OU in the first half while building a big lead. UU would win the earlier meeting 38-7. Oregon was one field goal better this go-around. It is Utah’s first PAC-12 crown since joining the conference in 2011.

SUN BELT Championship Game

Emani Bailey scores to give Louisiana their 14 point lead back. Big time run by Bailey. The Ragin Cajuns defense needs to keep playing well.



APPALACHIAN STATE 10

LOUISIANA 24



pic.twitter.com/1zLqaQaCJy — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 4, 2021

ULLLaffy 24 Appalachian State 16 - The Rajuns gave Billy Napier and nice going away gift in a SBC trophy.

C-USA Championship Game

THE UTSA ROADRUNNERS ARE CONFERENCE USA CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY #MEEPMEEP pic.twitter.com/bKyj40BIER — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021

UTSA 49 Western Kentucky 41 - The Roadrunners held off a pass crazy effort by WKU and quarterback Baily Zappe (36-59, 577 YDS, 4 TD, 2 INT) to win their first C-USA championship. UTSA led 42-13 but allowed the Hilltoppers to score the next 21 points. WKU drew within 49-41 but an intercepted Hail Mary ended it. Keeye & Peele All-Star Sincere McCormick rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns for UTSA.

MWC Championship Game

Logan Bonner finds Brandon Bowling from down town to stretch Utah State’s lead over San Diego State.

pic.twitter.com/LcdtmalTFg — PFN Draft (@PFNDraft) December 4, 2021

Utah State 46 Carmen San Diego State 13 - Blake Anderson and staff have done an incredible job of turning around the USU program. The Aggies were disastrous 1-5 a year ago. It is the school’s first Mountain West Conference trophy.

MAC Championship Game

What a drive by Northern Illinois. The Huskies go 15 plays for 81 yards & chew off almost 8 minutes of the clock. The drive is capped off by this Rocky Lombardi QB sneak.



KENT STATE 0

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 17



pic.twitter.com/zVZ0i4ab6b — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 4, 2021

ZZZZZzzzzzzzzz...

Northern Illinois 41 Kent State 23- The Huskies had their way with the poor Golden Flashes scoring 17 points before KSU got on the scoreboard. NIU grounded out 266 rushing yards on a gigantic 61 rush attempts. Army watched that game and said “dang, that is a lot of rush attempts.” If you ever have trouble sleeping, watch a replay of this game.

PAC NONSENSE

This is the greatest conference title game of all time pic.twitter.com/4KIbcGKmzg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

Cal 24 Southern Cal 14 - Two four-win teams kicked off a meaningless game on Championship Saturday at 11pm ET. That is so PAC-12.

FREAK KICKER OF THE WEEK

Baylor punter Issac Power is hyped all the way up after a 61-yard punt in the #Big12Championship. pic.twitter.com/flUdmbOd0P — Zak (@CaramelPhd) December 4, 2021

CELEBRITY SHOUT-OUT OF THE WEEK

Although we all know who the REAL Karate Kid is.

UGLIEST UNIFORMS

SECOND UGLIEST UNIFORMS

TROLL OF THE WEEK

LOL

MISSED CALL OF THE WEEK

Why was this celebrated? You absolutely cannot allow this stuff to happen. Those defenders did exactly what you told them they have to do when a slide is initiated. pic.twitter.com/HsdfQjLWTM — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) December 5, 2021

Discuss.

KID BROTHER DOES OKAY

Taulia Tagovailoa was named honorable mention All-Big Ten. Maryland will play Virginia Tech in Yankee Stadium.

IT’S FREE!

When you all have a moment, give ol’ Joe Willie a call. I think the poor guy really needs someone to talk to.

STATS OF THE WEEK

Before the SECCG, Georgia had given up only seven points in the second quarter all season. Alabama put up 24. UGA’s ppg allowed jumped from 6.9 to 9.5.

Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky finished the regular season on top of the FBS stats board with 4,968 passing yards – more than 500 over the next closest passer. He was also tops in passing touchdowns with 52 and only 9 interceptions. The next closest passing TD total came from Bryce Young and Kenny Pickett who had 40 each. After Saturday, he is up to 5,545 yards and 56 TDs.

of Western Kentucky finished the regular season on top of the FBS stats board with 4,968 passing yards – more than 500 over the next closest passer. He was also tops in passing touchdowns with 52 and only 9 interceptions. The next closest passing TD total came from and who had 40 each. After Saturday, he is up to 5,545 yards and 56 TDs. Ale Kaho finished his UCLA season with 18 solos, 14 assts, 5.5 TFL, and 3.0 sacks. He appeared in 11 games - mostly on special teams - with two starts (Arizona, Utah).

NAME OF THE WEEK

ULM WR Boogie Knight.

RECRUIT NAME OF THE WEEK

2023 UGA commit Daquayvious Sorey.

GAMEDAY

"Zac, how'd you like that song?"



Corso trolled @zacbrownband with "Sweet Home Alabama" and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021

Lee Corso was the only one on the GameDay panel to pick Alabama.

ADOPT-A-TEAM

UT-Martin (10-3) - The Skyhawks fell to eight-seed Montana State 26-7 in the second round of the playoff. It was a historical season for UTM with an Ohio Valley Conference championship and recording the most victories in the school’s Division I Era (since 1992). It will be interesting to see what is next for coach Jason Simpson, father of Ty Simpson.

(10-3) - The Skyhawks fell to eight-seed Montana State 26-7 in the second round of the playoff. It was a historical season for UTM with an Ohio Valley Conference championship and recording the most victories in the school’s Division I Era (since 1992). It will be interesting to see what is next for coach Jason Simpson, father of Ty Simpson. UTSA (12-1) - The Roadrunners started their inaugural season as an FCS team in 2011 and moved to FBS in 2013. A mere eight years later with their third head coach, Jeff Traylor, they are C-USA Champs. The next challenge will be San Diego Maradona State in the Frisco (TX) Bowl.

(12-1) - The Roadrunners started their inaugural season as an FCS team in 2011 and moved to FBS in 2013. A mere eight years later with their third head coach, Jeff Traylor, they are C-USA Champs. The next challenge will be San Diego Maradona State in the Frisco (TX) Bowl. UCLA (8-4) - The Bruins get a tough draw in NC State. Fortunately for UCLA, it is a home advantage playing in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

COUSINS

Troy (5-7) - Alabama assistant Charles Kelly was a candidate to take over the Trojans but it appears the university is foolhardily trying to recapture some of the magic from the Neal Brown era by hiring one of his former assistants. Jon Sumrall is currently Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers at Kentucky. While Brown headed up Troy, Sumrall was Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator. He starred at Grissom High School in Huntsville and played linebacker at Kentucky leading the Wildcats in tackles his senior year in 2004. Will he be successful? Who knows? Sumrall could be great... someday. Just don’t expect Troy to get back to double-digit wins in the next couple of years.

(5-7) - Alabama assistant was a candidate to take over the Trojans but it appears the university is foolhardily trying to recapture some of the magic from the era by hiring one of his former assistants. is currently Co-Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers at Kentucky. While Brown headed up Troy, Sumrall was Assistant Head Coach/Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator. He starred at Grissom High School in Huntsville and played linebacker at Kentucky leading the Wildcats in tackles his senior year in 2004. Will he be successful? Who knows? Sumrall could be great... someday. Just don’t expect Troy to get back to double-digit wins in the next couple of years. South Alabama (5-7) - Jalen Tolbert was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The Mobile (McGill-Toolen) native caught 82 passes for 1,474 yards and 8 TDs. He had seven 100+ yard receiving games this season. Tolbert has declared for the NFL Draft. He projects as a mid to late round draft pick. Look for him at the Senior Bowl in January.

THAT ANNOYING GUY WHO FINISHES THE MILK AND PUTS THE EMPTY CARTON BACK IN THE FRIDGE

UAB (8-4) - The Dragons get a tough draw in the BYU Cougars in the Independence Bowl in lovely downtown Shreveport.

SALUTE TO OUR TROOPS

Throw the records in the trash can. It’s Army-Navy Week - always a fun game.

Army (8-3) - The Black Knights play Navy on Dec 11!

(8-3) - The Black Knights play Navy on Dec 11! Navy (3-8) - The Midshipmen play Army on Dec 11!

(3-8) - The Midshipmen play Army on Dec 11! Air Force (9-3) - The Falcons are set to face Louisville in the 2021 First Responder Bowl.

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION

Premature elimination: None.

Definite elimination: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, FSU, NC State, Syracuse, Clemson, UNC, Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, Miami, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers, Minnie, Wisky, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa, Penn State, Cal, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Colorado, Southern Cal, Utah, UCLA, Washington State, Washington, Mizzou, Vandy, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missy State, LSU, Texas A&M, Arky, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, BYU, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Oregon, Oklahoma. NEW: Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Notre Dame

Endangered: Michigan, Alabama, Cincy. NEW: UGA.

Not endangered: None.

A way WAY WAY too early look at the College Football Playoff (CFP) picture:

ACC - This year’s CFP will be without an ACC team for the first time. Clemson has been in the last six. In Year 1 (2014-15), FSU made the dance.

- This year’s CFP will be without an ACC team for the first time. Clemson has been in the last six. In Year 1 (2014-15), FSU made the dance. Big 12 - Oklahoma State came up inches short. The history of the Cowboys football program reads like a Greek tragedy. It will be the second straight year with out a B12 team (aka Oklahoma) in the CFP.

- Oklahoma State came up inches short. The history of the Cowboys football program reads like a Greek tragedy. It will be the second straight year with out a B12 team (aka Oklahoma) in the CFP. Big Ten - Michigan makes their first playoff. Too bad it will be so short lived.

- Michigan makes their first playoff. Too bad it will be so short lived. PAC-12 - It’s the fifth straight year for the left-coasters to be left behind.

- It’s the fifth straight year for the left-coasters to be left behind. SEC - UGA and Alabama are both in. Many early predictions think there will be a rematch in the Championship Game.

- UGA and Alabama are both in. Many early predictions think there will be a rematch in the Championship Game. Indies - Had the Cincinnati lost, Notre Dame might have snuck in the back door.

- Had the Cincinnati lost, Notre Dame might have snuck in the back door. Non-Power 5 - Cincinnati has their shot.

RANK ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM

Final College Football Playoff Rankings:

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati Notre Dame an Ohio State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma Lite Michigan State Utah Pitt BYU Oregon Iowa Oklahoma Wake Forest NC State Clemson Houston Arkansas Kentucky Louisiana-Laffy San Carmen Diego State Texas A&M

LET’S GO BOWLING!

CONFERENCE BOWL TEAMS SEC 13 ACC 10 B1G 9 MWC 8 MAC 8 C-USA 8 12 7 AAC 7 PAC 6 SBC 4

In these modern times of participation awards and errybody-gets-a-trophy, the NCAA has approved the addition of one more bowl so that every team that managed the magnificent accomplishment of winning six games can get into a bowl. Memphis (6-6) has accepted a bid to play Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl to be played in Honolulu. The Rainbow Warriors actually finished 6-7 playing an extra game due to the Hawaii Exemption, but still qualify for a bowl according to someone official at the NCAA. Hawaii head coach Todd Graham now earns a sweet $10,000 bonus for making a bowl game. Seriously, y’all. Raise your kids to be college football coaches.

SEC BOWL TIE-INS (with match-ups)

Dec 22 Armed Forces: AAC vs Pool (Mizz-Army)

Dec 23 Gasparilla: ACC/SEC vs. Pool (UCF-Fla)

Dec 28 Birmingham: ACC/SEC vs. Pool (Hou-Aub)

Dec 28 Liberty: Big 12 vs. SEC (TxTech-MissSt)

Dec 30 Music City: Big Ten vs. SEC (Purdue-Tenn)

Dec 30 Duke’s Mayo: ACC vs. Big Ten* (UNC-SCar)

Dec 30 Peach: at-large vs. at-large (Sparty-Pitt)

Dec 31 Gator: Big Ten vs. SEC (Wake-TxA&M)

Dec 31 Cotton: CFP Semifinal (ALABAMA vs Cincy)

Dec 31 Orange: CFP Semifinal (Michigan vs Georgia)

Jan 1 Sugar: SEC vs. Big 12 (Ole Miss vs Baylor)

Jan 1 Rose: Big Ten vs. Pac-12 (anOSU-Utah)

Jan 1 Fiesta: at-large vs. at-large (OkieSt-ND)

Jan 1 Citrus: Big Ten vs. SEC (Iowa-UK)

Jan 1 Outback: Big Ten vs. SEC (PSU-Ark)

Jan 4 Texas: Big 12 vs. SEC (LSU-K-State)

*Could not fill allotment.

A FEW BOWL OBSERVATIONS

Oh boy, is this great!

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl was supposed to match an ACC team versus one from the Big Ten. However, the mighty B1G did not have enough bowl eligible teams and Duke’s Mayo lucked out to pick up South Carolina to face the Tar Heels . These two do not like each other. CODE RED

to face the . These two do not like each other. CODE RED UCF and Florida have been hurling spitballs at each other for years. Now, they finally meet in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. CODE LAVA RED

and have been hurling spitballs at each other for years. Now, they finally meet in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa. CODE LAVA RED Missouri trying to stop Army ’s triple option attack in the Armed Forces Bowl is going to be a disaster. Bet the house on the Cadets. CODE YELLOW

trying to stop ’s triple option attack in the Armed Forces Bowl is going to be a disaster. Bet the house on the Cadets. CODE YELLOW The joke around RBR is Q: “How far is it from Auburn to Birmingham?” A: “97 yards.”

to Birmingham?” A: “97 yards.” The Liberty Bowl has announced that cowbells will be allowed for Missy State’s game against Texas Tech.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to the SEC officials for not even reviewing what looked like a first down reception by Alabama’s Slade Bolden. With Alabama up 38-24 in the fourth quarter with nine minutes to play, it’s still a ball game. On 3rd and 9, Bryce Young connected with Bolden for what looked like a first down. But the refs didn’t even bother to review it and CBS didn’t even show a replay. (???)

HEISMAN HYPE

Most years, the Heisman Trophy voting is basically a hype award. Often times voters fall in love with someone and refuse to REALLY look at what a player has accomplished. Of course there are exceptions.

WHO WILL WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section is not who deserves to win. It is who the press have been hyping.

LEADER S

Four finalists were named on Monday. Three names were expected. One came out of nowhere.

421 pass yards (SEC Championship Game record)



40 rush yards



4 total TD



Bryce Young put on a SHOW. pic.twitter.com/kNmmNZCdE4 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 5, 2021

QB Bryce Young (Soph, Alabama) 26-44, 421 YDS, 3 TD, 3 RUSH, 40 YDS, TD, 0 SACK - A spectacular outing against the nation’s best defense. The Tide quarterback may have clinched the trophy on his lateral to Brian Robinson that converted a key first down. Errybody else

LIKELY RUNNER UPS

QB CJ Stroud (Soph, anOSU)

(Soph, anOSU) QB Kenny Pickett (Super-Sr, Pitt) 20-33, 253 YDS, 2 TD, 6 RUSH, 20 YDS, TD, 1 FUM RECOV BY TEAMMATE, 3 SACKS

(Super-Sr, Pitt) 20-33, 253 YDS, 2 TD, 6 RUSH, 20 YDS, TD, 1 FUM RECOV BY TEAMMATE, 3 SACKS DL Aidan Hutchinson (Sr, Michigan) - What a disgrace to name this guy over Will Anderson.

ROBBED

One of these defenders was named a Heisman finalists and one was not.

Can you guess which stat line belongs to Alabama's Will Anderson and which to Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson? pic.twitter.com/eVdAB5qlYE — CB969 (@CB969onRBR) December 7, 2021

Will Anderson (Only a Soph, Alabama) leads the nation in sacks with 15.5 and in TFL with has 32.5 - 9.5 more than the next closest player. “The Terminator” is tops on the Crimson Tide in solo tackles with 53 and QB hurries with 9. He is having an incredible season, but unfortunately, the Heisman voters are made up of a bunch of biased bros who don’t follow the college game like Bama fans do.

ALSO-RANS

QB Desmond Ridder (Sr, Cincinnati) 11-17, 190 YDS, 3 TD, 17 RUSH, 19 YDS, 1 SACK

QB Will Rogers (Soph, Miss. State)

QB Matt Corral (RS-Jr, Ole Miss)

RB Kenneth Walker (Jr, Michigan State)

This season:



Phidarian Mathis:

44 tackles 7 sacks 8.5 TFL



Jordan Davis:

24 tackles 2 sacks 3.5 TFL — Thomas Isaacs (@ThomasIsaacs20) December 2, 2021

Why exactly is everyone putting Jordan Davis in the same category as Will Anderson???

I made a point of watching UGA’s Jordan Davis on Saturday. He made a few tackles but these eyes did not see him bust through the line, nor was he doubled up by the Tide very much. Bama center Seth McLaughlin stood him up one-on-one on many occasions. And the guy is not even an every down player. And then there was this gem, still in the first half:

Go back and watch the replay and let us know what you think.

WHO SHOULD WIN

CLARIFICATION: This section IS for who deserves to win it.

If I had a vote, trying to be unbiased towards Bama:

BY Will A. Pickett Stroud

DRAMA

The Oklahoma dam has burst wide open. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (39 rec, 399 yds, 6 TD) has already announced that he will transfer to Arkansas. Former 5-star WR Theo Wease who has been injured all year has declared himself a free agent as well. He had 37 catches for 530 yards and 4 scores in 2020. Tight end Austin Stogner (14 rec, 166 yds, 3 TD) is another Sooners departee.

(39 rec, 399 yds, 6 TD) has already announced that he will transfer to Arkansas. Former 5-star WR who has been injured all year has declared himself a free agent as well. He had 37 catches for 530 yards and 4 scores in 2020. Tight end (14 rec, 166 yds, 3 TD) is another Sooners departee. Quarterback Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the Quitter Hole. As the No. 1 2022 prospect, Ewers reclassified to 2021 and enrolled early at Ohio State. However, he did not take a single snap for the Buckeyes this season. Home state Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech are believed to be among those in considerations for his next stop.

has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the Quitter Hole. As the No. 1 2022 prospect, Ewers reclassified to 2021 and enrolled early at Ohio State. However, he did not take a single snap for the Buckeyes this season. Home state Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech are believed to be among those in considerations for his next stop. Mississippi State LB Aaron Brule has packed his bags. He totaled 23 solos, 30 assists, and three sacks in 2021. He should be well-coveted by many programs but not by Bama.

has packed his bags. He totaled 23 solos, 30 assists, and three sacks in 2021. He should be well-coveted by many programs but not by Bama. Tennessee RB Tiyon Evans is Audi 5000. The junior had 525 rushing yards and 6 TDs for the Vols in 2021.

is Audi 5000. The junior had 525 rushing yards and 6 TDs for the Vols in 2021. Just hours after former Fresno coach Kalen DeBoer took the head job at Washington, his quarterback announced that he would be following him to Seattle. [Dick move, Kalen.] Jake Haener started his career at UW and transferred to Fresno. This season, he had a break-out year completing 303 of 449 passes for 3,810 yards - 8th most in FBS this season. His 32 touchdowns passes were the tenth most in the nation.

took the head job at Washington, his quarterback announced that he would be following him to Seattle. [Dick move, Kalen.] started his career at UW and transferred to Fresno. This season, he had a break-out year completing 303 of 449 passes for 3,810 yards - 8th most in FBS this season. His 32 touchdowns passes were the tenth most in the nation. Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal has declared for the NFL draft. He has not indicated whether he will play in the Aggies’ bowl game.

has declared for the NFL draft. He has not indicated whether he will play in the Aggies’ bowl game. Dillon Gabriel started 2021 as second-team All-AAC quarterback and the returning starter for UCF. On the final play of the third game of the season, a loss to Louisville, he was injured and missed the rest of the season. Freshman Mikey Keene took over the rest of the way and was rather meh. Gabriel announced this week his intention to transfer. Ole Miss is trending as to his destination.

started 2021 as second-team All-AAC quarterback and the returning starter for UCF. On the final play of the third game of the season, a loss to Louisville, he was injured and missed the rest of the season. Freshman took over the rest of the way and was rather meh. Gabriel announced this week his intention to transfer. Ole Miss is trending as to his destination. Florida junior outside linebacker Khris Bogle has entered the QH. Once upon a time, he was an Alabama commit but flipped to the Gators. He had three starts this year and four last year. I can’t imagine Bama having any interest in him.

has entered the QH. Once upon a time, he was an Alabama commit but flipped to the Gators. He had three starts this year and four last year. I can’t imagine Bama having any interest in him. Overrated Indiana quarterback Michael Penix is in the transfer portal.

KOACHES KORNER

POWER 5 JOB OPENINGS: FLA , SO CAL , LSU , VA TECH , TCU , WASH , WAZZU , OKLAHOMA , NOTRE DAME , DUKE, UVA, OREGON

I don’t know how this Coaching Carousel thing could get any crazier unless Nick Saban announced he was leaving Alabama to coach Kent State.

I don’t think it’s been mentioned enough that the Clemson mascot costume is actually TERRIFYING. pic.twitter.com/eM4wIGc0K2 — Maybe: Rita (@ritaaa19) January 14, 2020

Crack is whack.

Oregon’s Mario Cristobal has said sayonara to the Ducks and is headed back to his alma mater Miami. UM has been totally bush league about how they handled this whole thing. Manny Diaz - who was still the Hurricanes coach at the time - was bowl planning and out on the road recruiting when word leaked that UM was out seducing Cristobal. Diaz had won five of the ‘Canes last six and looked like he would retain his job. His Miami teams went 6-7, 8-3, and 7-5 with three bowl games. Diaz’s five-year contract runs through 2023. Maybe he takes the FIU job and doesn’t have to move.

has said sayonara to the Ducks and is headed back to his alma mater Miami. UM has been totally bush league about how they handled this whole thing. - who was still the Hurricanes coach at the time - was bowl planning and out on the road recruiting when word leaked that UM was out seducing Cristobal. Diaz had won five of the ‘Canes last six and looked like he would retain his job. His Miami teams went 6-7, 8-3, and 7-5 with three bowl games. Diaz’s five-year contract runs through 2023. Maybe he takes the FIU job and doesn’t have to move. University of Miami also hired Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich , leaving Clemson is a bit of a lurch.

, leaving Clemson is a bit of a lurch. Speaking of Clemson... It is unclear how former Clemson DC Brent Venables was able to escape the the Dabo Pizza Party Cult compound, but he has been named the new head coach at Oklahoma. Venables has been an exalted member of the IPTAY inner circle since 2012 and the mastermind behind many great CU defenses. Previous to that, he was on Bob Stoops’s staffs from 1999 to 2011. he has never been a head coach at any level.

was able to escape the the Dabo Pizza Party Cult compound, but he has been named the new head coach at Oklahoma. Venables has been an exalted member of the IPTAY inner circle since 2012 and the mastermind behind many great CU defenses. Previous to that, he was on Bob Stoops’s staffs from 1999 to 2011. he has never been a head coach at any level. Rumors started swirling around that Dabo Swinney might be headed to Las Vegas because he was seen on the Raiders sidelines on Sunday in LVR gear. However, he was there for CJ Spiller’s College Hall of Fame induction which takes place in Vegas on Tuesday. Not sure why they are doing it in Vegas since the CFHOF is in Atlanta. Many are wondering aloud if Clemson’s mini-run is ovah.

I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 3, 2021

This is the worst Southern accent since Nicolas Cage in “Con Air” .

Marcus Freeman is the next head coach at Notre Dame. The 35-year old was the Irish’s DC this year - his only year in South Bend - and has never been a head coach at any level. Brian Kelly was trying to get him to reunite in Red Stick.

is the next head coach at Notre Dame. The 35-year old was the Irish’s DC this year - his only year in South Bend - and has never been a head coach at any level. Brian Kelly was trying to get him to reunite in Red Stick. Kelly also tried to lure Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to LSU but he will remain with the Irish in the same capacity.

to LSU but he will remain with the Irish in the same capacity. Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston also turned down a chance to go to LSU to stay at Notre Dame and be defensive coordinator. Elston had been with Kelly since 2004 at Central Michigan. Strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis will stay in South Bend as well.

So the last thing Steve Addazio did as Head Coach of Colorado State was get ejected from a game. YES HAHAHA YES. pic.twitter.com/OAog93eALE — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 2, 2021

Strange timing for Colorado State to wait until Thursday but they announced they have parted ways with Steve Addazio after two godawful seasons of 1-3 and 3-9.

after two godawful seasons of 1-3 and 3-9. Jay Norvell is bolting Nevada for fellow MWC member Colorado State. Seems like a lateral move or even a step down, but okay. Gotta be the Benjamins.

is bolting Nevada for fellow MWC member Colorado State. Seems like a lateral move or even a step down, but okay. Gotta be the Benjamins. With his successor off to Washington, Fresno went the easy route bringing back Jeff Tedford as head coach. The 60-year old headed up the Bulldogs from 2017 to 2019 with a record of 24-14. However, he had to step down due to health concerns. Tedford has reportedly recovered from his health issues.

as head coach. The 60-year old headed up the Bulldogs from 2017 to 2019 with a record of 24-14. However, he had to step down due to health concerns. Tedford has reportedly recovered from his health issues. In a surprising turn at Virginia, coach Bronco Mendenhall announced Thursday that he will step down after the team’s upcoming bowl game. The 55-year told reporters “I need to step back from college football.”

announced Thursday that he will step down after the team’s upcoming bowl game. The 55-year told reporters “I need to step back from college football.” East Carolina (7-5) signed coach Mike Houston to extension through 2026. Imagine if he had gone 8-4!

to extension through 2026. Imagine if he had gone 8-4! Oregon offensive coordinator and former Missy State head coach Joe Moorhead is taking the Akron gig. Godspeed.

is taking the Akron gig. Godspeed. Pete Golding had been rumored to be a candidate for La-Laffy. However, ULL promoted someone named Michael Desormeaux to the top spot. Clearly the university is hoping the continuity will keep this train running. Color me skeptical.

had been rumored to be a candidate for La-Laffy. However, ULL promoted someone named to the top spot. Clearly the university is hoping the continuity will keep this train running. Color me skeptical. Kentucky gave Mark Stoops extension that will pay him through 2028 and continues guaranteed extensions for any season with seven wins (one-year extension) or 10 wins (two-year extension).

extension that will pay him through 2028 and continues guaranteed extensions for any season with seven wins (one-year extension) or 10 wins (two-year extension). It looks like Manny Diaz is keeping his job at Miami for at least one more year. His ‘Canes found new life once QB D’Eriq King got hurt and freshman Tyler Van Dyke took over. The ‘U’ won five of their last six games to reach 7-5. I’m kinda rooting for him, not sure why. Maybe I felt sorry for him after Mack Brown was being such a dick to him.

Stanford’s David Shaw reportedly makes $8.924 million per year. Before this last round of hirings and raises, it was fourth highest after Nick Saban, Ed Orgeron, and Dabo Swinney. Shaw has gone 4-8, 4-2, and 3-9 over the last three seasons. Is he on the hot seat or does Stanford not GAF?

AN EPILOGUE ON ED ORGERON

He is a goofball who nobody outside of the lower half of the boot state can understand what he is saying. He is a classless brute, but doggone it, he loved him some LSU and they loved him back. He managed to win way more games than most people thought he could and somehow put together one improbable amazing season that defied all logic. However, it could probably be explained by the assistant coaches he had. The same thing is happening in Bloomington. In 2019, Indiana had a big year that made everyone stand up and notice. Tom Allen became the toast of the town and country. But maybe just perhaps, it was his coordinators who had something to do with that one year success. Kalen DeBoer, who was OC at Indy for that one year, has now ascended to head coach at Washington. The Hoosiers DC in 2019 and 2020 was Kane Wommack who now heads up South Alabama. Without those two, Indiana is back in the Big Ten cellar dumpster. In similar fashion, Orgeron somehow plucked whiz kid Joe Brady out of obscurity. Dave Aranda served as Tigers DC from 2016 to 2019. Without them, the Tigahs have floundered. Ed will always have the ring and his name is on a lot of plaques, trophies, and record books. Yet, he still can’t take full credit for 2019.

What happened on the field in 2020 and 2021 cannot fully be at blame for his dismissal. Orgeron was always a man of the people, the common fan who may attend one game a year or maybe just his mechanic who swears to be a life long fan. Ed forgot (or maybe never realized) who pays his big fat contract: the big boosters. And even in Baton Rouge, they have their pearl clutchers. The story of O hitting on pregnant woman who happened to be the wife of a “high-ranking LSU official” was probably one of the more calmer things he was accused of. You may recall that photo of him in bed with some woman that was floating around and stories of kids of random women participating in practice. Probably not the best image for the head coach at by God ELL ESS YOO. With the Title IX issues going on at LSU, it was only a matter of time before he did or said something improper that would burn the place to the ground.

When asked what he would do next last week, in all seriousness Orgeron replied “I’m packing to go to Destin,” which is exactly what you would expect him to do. He’ll probably be having boat parties and judging wet t-shirt contests before you know it.

This is not a joke or parody: Eighty-five percent of Power 5 athletic directors polled by Brett McMurphy revealed they would not consider Urban Meyer for a job.

Eighty-five percent of Power 5 athletic directors polled by Brett McMurphy revealed they would not consider for a job. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer now qualifies for group insurance.

TEEVEE

CBS Sports' Coverage of the Iron Bowl Delivers Big Viewership and is College Football's Second-Most Watched Regular-Season Game Since 2019 pic.twitter.com/FNEcUYRe3r — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) December 1, 2021

THIS WEEK

Saturday, December 11

Army vs Navy East Rutherford, NJ 2pm/3pm CBS

SABAN vs. MACK, POP, BEAR... ESPN & THE NCAA

Rank Name Years Wins Losses Ahead/Behind 1 Joe Paterno 46 409 136 136 2 Bobby Bowden 40 346 123 73 3 Bear Bryant 38 323 85 50 4 Pop Warner 44 319 106 46 5 Nick Saban 26 273 66 - 6 Mack Brown 32 259 132 -14 7 LaVell Edwards 29 257 101 -16 8 Tom Osborne 25 255 49 -18 9 Frank Beamer 33 238 121 -35 10 Lou Holtz 30 236 115 -37



Another W for the GOAT.

For you uninitiated, the above count is for FBS/DI wins only. Mack won 6 games for Appalachian State in 1983 when the Mountaineers were still in Division I-AA (now known as FCS). Frank Beamer has 42 wins as head man of Murray State, and so on. For some reason, the idiots are still blabbing about Brian Kelly’s victories even though around 45% came from a place called Grand Valley State. All those lower-level wins are not part of the totals listed above. Does MLB give Brian Snitker credit for his 1,788 wins as a minor league manager? If so, that would easily put him in the top ten all-time.

Additionally, the NCAA took away five of Saban’s wins in 2007 based on 1) transgressions of previous coaches, and 2) because a few players committed the unforgivable sin of selling textbooks to other students without Saban’s knowledge. Clutch those pearls! We have added those wins (and any other NCAA-mandated forfeits for any other coach) back in.

Nick Saban has now beaten Georgia seven straight times. Three of those victories were SEC Championships. One was a National Championships, a game you might recall.

has now beaten Georgia seven straight times. Three of those victories were SEC Championships. One was a National Championships, a game you might recall. Saban has won 34 consecutive games against SEC East teams.

Bryant-Denny East : Alabama has won 16 consecutive games in Atlanta.

: Alabama has won 16 consecutive games in Atlanta. The Crimson Tide has won 13 consecutive December games.

#ALABAMA

Will Anderson , Phidarian Mathis , Bryce Young , and Evan Neal were named permanent team captains.

, , , and were named permanent team captains. Saban confirmed WR John Metchie had suffered a torn ACL. Freshman receiver JoJo Earle “is getting to the point where he’s dry-land running and has some opportunity to come back and play in this (playoff) game.” Starting cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) was out for early pregame warmups, but in the end did not play against Georgia.

Anderson took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as top defender in the nation. He won over Jordan Davis and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux . Huh, that’s funny. Aidan Hutchinson wasn’t even a finalist...

as top defender in the nation. He won over Jordan Davis and Oregon’s . Huh, that’s funny. Aidan Hutchinson wasn’t even a finalist... In just one year as a starter, Young is already 12th in Alabama career passing yards. His 44 passing touchdowns (including one from last season) represents the sixth most in a Crimson Tide career. He is three behind John Parker Wilson and four behind Jalen Hurts . Mac Jones has 56, AJ McCarron owns 77, and Tua Tagovailoa leads with 87. Young tied Tua’s Alabama single-season record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 43.

and four behind . has 56, owns 77, and leads with 87. Young tied Tua’s Alabama single-season record for most passing touchdowns in a season with 43. USA TODAY Sports Network’s 2021 All-SEC team named Young, Anderson, Jameson Williams, Evan Neal, and Jordan Battle to their first team. Anderson earned Player of the Year honors, while Williams was voted Newcomer of the Year.

Alabama is the first school to beat AP top-5 teams in college football and men's college basketball on the same day.



The Crimson Tide took down No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship and No. 3 Gonzaga in the Battle in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/VxKigGJ77z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2021

COTTON BOWL/CFP SEMI-FINAL: Saturday, December 31, 2021

Bryant-Denny West, Arlington, TX ~ 2:30/3:30 ESPN

What exactly is a Bearcat? Is it a bear that looks like a cat? Or a cat that looks like a bear? Yeah, I have google but I’ve already lost interest.

Announcers have not been announced, but it will likely be Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with Holly Rowe.

Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

The Crimson Tide have played Cincy before - five times in fact: 1908, 982, 1984, 1985, and 1990. Of course the Tide is 5-0.

The line on this game is around Bama -13½. Over/Under is roughly 58.

Poll Who will have the best 2022 season? Lincoln Riley at Southern Kelly.

Brent Venables at Oklahoma.

Brian Kelly at LSU.

Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. vote view results 33% Lincoln Riley at Southern Kelly. (1 vote)

0% Brent Venables at Oklahoma. (0 votes)

0% Brian Kelly at LSU. (0 votes)

