Four former Alabama players nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Nick Saban and Alabama football get all kinds of press for on field accomplishments, but every once in a while it’s good to be reminded that we get to root for some wonderful human beings as well. Saban speaks often about prioritizing high character people in the recruitment process, and leads by example with his Nick’s Kids Foundation, in which the team leaders are asked to participate.

“What we want the players to benefit from is how much good we can do, giving back to the community, how can we support the people who support us,” Saban said. “I think this is always a good lesson too. It’s part of leadership. How do you serve other people? We have quite a few guys who do a really good job in the community doing those type of things and it makes me very proud that they do that.”

It should come as no surprise, then, that four of the 32 NFL franchises have chosen a former Alabama player to nominate as their NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate. The award is given annually and “recognizes NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game.”

Derrick Henry, Jon Allen, Bradley Bozeman, and Quinnen Williams are all up for the honor. Each has a short video embedded below.

We couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of these men.

Roll Tide.