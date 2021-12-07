Alabama picks up a big commitment from wide receiver Isaiah Bond. The Buford, GA product is ranked as the #86 player by 247sports composite rankings. He stands at 5’10.5” and is listed as 175 pounds. The Crimson Tide have been emphasizing speed in their wide receiver recruits and Bond certainly fills that bill. He was named “Fast Man Champion” at this past summer’s Rivals Five-Star Camp.

#BREAKING: 4⭐️ wide receiver Isaiah Bond has committed to coach Nick Saban and @AlabamaFTBL @isaiahbond_ is rolling with the Tide! pic.twitter.com/lUNwLEZN8A — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 8, 2021

Adequate size for his position. Possesses growth potential to add additional weight to frame. Displays good athleticism in all three phases of the game. Smooth strider. Shows the ability to accelerate to top-end speed quickly. Possesses excellent play speed before and after the catch. Exhibits good short-area quickness and change-of-direction ability. Will need to develop his route tree as a short-to-intermediate route-runner. Has the ability to consistently stretch the field vertically. Flashes some natural pass catching ability and ability to adjust. Excellent run-after-catch threat. Shows the ability to create for himself. More of a one-cut runner but has the wiggle to make the first defender miss. Plays fast in all three phases. Plays with a physicality and decisiveness on defense and special teams. Has a “football player” temperament with the physical traits to go with it. Dynamic speed player that can add value in multiple phases of the game. Has the ability to be highly utilized in the vertical and horizontal passing game. Possesses the speed and return ability to contribute immediately at the next level. Next part of his development will be becoming a dependable option in the middle of the field that can create after the catch...

~ 247sports.com

Bond plays for Georgia powerhouse Buford High School in Gwinnett County who is gunning for a third straight state title this weekend. The school has produced fellow 2022 Bama commit Jake Pope and current starting Tide center Seth McLaughlin.

A few weeks ago, Bond was a Gators commit. The dominoes started toppling over when Dan Mullen began losing control of his Florida team. As the losses stacked up on the Gators’ 2021 season, faith in his future in Gainesville began to wane. After an overtime loss to underdog Missouri on November 20, the UF administration had seen enough and relieved Mullen of his duties. The very next day, Isaiah Bond decommited from Florida.

Almost immediately, Alabama became the favorite to land the high 4-star. The Crimson Tide had never stopped recruiting him despite his earlier commitment to Florida and already had him listening. Mullen’s dismissal simply accelerated a decision that might have happened anyway.

Bond opted for Alabama over Florida and Georgia. Charles Kelly has been credited with leading the charge for Bond’s pledge.

#RollTide #NSD22