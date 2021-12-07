Alabama football places 11 on 2021 All-SEC team

The 2021 All-SEC team was announced today, and 10 total Alabama players were named to 11 slots, including a conference leading six to the first team:

QB Bryce Young

RB Brian Robinson

WR Jameson Williams

OT Evsn Neal

LB Will Anderson

S Jordan Battle

Second team:

WR John Metchie

DL Phidarian Mathis

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

LB Henry To’o To’o

RS Jameson Williams

Williams made the second team despite returning only 9 kicks all year, owing to his whopping 37.4 yard average.

It’s great to see Mathis and Armour-Davis recognized for their accomplishments. Both stepped up in a big way at positions that had early season struggles. None of the first teamers are surprising, and it will be an upset if Young, Neal, Williams and Anderson don’t get recognized as first-team All-Americans as well. It’s easy to see why Alabama had the top offense in the conference again, with the starting QB, RB, two starting WRs and the left tackle making the list.

Unfortunately, this list also highlights some disappointment. Before the season most would have expected Christian Harris to be a shoo-in at one of the linebacker spots, and perhaps he should have been. Josh Jobe pushed through a turf toe injury that robbed him of some of the athleticism we saw last season. Jahleel Billingsley was lauded as a potential first round prospect and may still be, but for whatever reason he and Saban seemingly didn’t see eye to eye early in the season and his production fell off a cliff from 2020 levels. Emil Ekiyor was a preseason All-American at guard. Hopefully a snub will provide some fuel for these dudes to dig in and get it next season.

Congratulations to all of those who were honored.

Roll Tide.