Jaden Shackelford named National Player of the Week

As you already know, Saturday was a pretty damn good day for Alabama sports.

The football team got to celebrate with a SEC Championship trophy, and we now know that the basketball team gets to celebrate with a couple of national awards.

@jayunooo:

SEC Player of the Week ✅https://t.co/8Qmxf1a3qH National Player of the Week ✅



Alabama:

ESPN National Team of the Week ✅#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/8zGzhcMaEx — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) December 7, 2021

The Tide only played one game last week, but when you travel across the country and put a solid whipping on the #3 team, accolades are likely to follow. Shackelford dropped in 28 points on 6/8 three point shooting, and pulled down nine rebounds for good measure.

It’s good to see the team recognized as well, because Jaden had a lot of help. That was as complete a team performance as you’ll ever see. Hopefully they are able to build on it and contend for repeat SEC Championships.

I’ll say again, God bless Nate Oats.

Roll Tide.