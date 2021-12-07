 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jaden Shackelford named National Player of the Week

Alabama’s team was recognized as well following the win over Gonzaga.

By Josh Chatham
As you already know, Saturday was a pretty damn good day for Alabama sports.

The football team got to celebrate with a SEC Championship trophy, and we now know that the basketball team gets to celebrate with a couple of national awards.

The Tide only played one game last week, but when you travel across the country and put a solid whipping on the #3 team, accolades are likely to follow. Shackelford dropped in 28 points on 6/8 three point shooting, and pulled down nine rebounds for good measure.

It’s good to see the team recognized as well, because Jaden had a lot of help. That was as complete a team performance as you’ll ever see. Hopefully they are able to build on it and contend for repeat SEC Championships.

I’ll say again, God bless Nate Oats.

Roll Tide.

