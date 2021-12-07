Jaden Shackelford named National Player of the Week

As you already know, Saturday was a pretty damn good day for Alabama sports.
The football team got to celebrate with a SEC Championship trophy, and we now know that the basketball team gets to celebrate with a couple of national awards.
@jayunooo:— Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) December 7, 2021
SEC Player of the Week ✅https://t.co/8Qmxf1a3qH National Player of the Week ✅
Alabama:
ESPN National Team of the Week ✅#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/8zGzhcMaEx
The Tide only played one game last week, but when you travel across the country and put a solid whipping on the #3 team, accolades are likely to follow. Shackelford dropped in 28 points on 6/8 three point shooting, and pulled down nine rebounds for good measure.
It’s good to see the team recognized as well, because Jaden had a lot of help. That was as complete a team performance as you’ll ever see. Hopefully they are able to build on it and contend for repeat SEC Championships.
I’ll say again, God bless Nate Oats.
Roll Tide.
Loading comments...