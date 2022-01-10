National Championship, Alabama vs Georgia: How to Watch and Pre-Game Open Thread

2021-22 National Championship Game
Alabama is once again an underdog against Georgia.
Monday, January 10, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) vs Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)
Colts Stadium, Indianapolis, IN ~ Kickoff: 7:10-ish / 8:10-ish ESPN
- Weather in Indianapolis outside the stadium on Monday is calling for a ridiculous high of 23 F dropping down to 11 F. Inside, the roof will be closed.
- Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath
- Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
- The Crimson Tide have a 42-25-4 all-time record over the Dawgs. Alabama has won the last seven meetings.
- According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Georgia -3. Over/Under is 52.
