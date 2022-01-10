 clock menu more-arrow no yes

National Championship, Alabama vs Georgia: How to Watch and Pre-Game Open Thread

It’s the Crimson Tide vs the World.

By CB969

NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
Familiar foes.
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2021-22 National Championship Game

Alabama is once again an underdog against Georgia.

Monday, January 10, 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) vs Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)

Colts Stadium, Indianapolis, IN ~ Kickoff: 7:10-ish / 8:10-ish ESPN

  • Weather in Indianapolis outside the stadium on Monday is calling for a ridiculous high of 23 F dropping down to 11 F. Inside, the roof will be closed.
  • Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath
  • Watch on Fubo or Sling
  • Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.
  • The Crimson Tide have a 42-25-4 all-time record over the Dawgs. Alabama has won the last seven meetings.
  • According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is Georgia -3. Over/Under is 52.

ROLL TIDE!

