CFB Playoff National Championship: Second Half Open Thread

With shades of 2011 all over again, the Tide takes a 9-6 lead into the half. Both offenses have hit some big passes, but the defenses have stood firm in the redzone each time.

A knee injury to Jameson Williams is the main story, as Alabama is now playing without either of their starting wide receivers. Add that to an offensive line that's 60% injured, a depleted running back group, and two backup cornerbacks, and it's a miracle that Alabama is even ahead.

Here's to Bryce Young figuring out how to make something happen in the 2nd half.

Roll Tide!