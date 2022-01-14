Through Being Cool R10

Time to clean some house is right. The QH is aswirl with those seeking greener pastures (Pro Tip: there aren’t any), but whatevs. We’re not here to focus only on football — it’s Friday, for cryin’ out loud! So dust off ten tunes to transmit to this here comment section, and let’s get our collective groove on, shall we? Party on, dudes!

Through Being Cool by Devo Dirty Harry by Gorillaz Never Say Never by The Linda Lindas Ready Steady Go by Generation X The Passenger by Iggy Pop Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake (feat. Lil Durk) Without a View by Tommy Stinson Tidal Wave by Portugal, The Man Judy Is a Punk by The Ramones Stray Cat Blues by The Rolling Stones

Bonus: Ice Cream Man by Van Halen