Through Being Cool R10

Time to clean some house is right. The QH is aswirl with those seeking greener pastures (Pro Tip: there aren’t any), but whatevs. We’re not here to focus only on football — it’s Friday, for cryin’ out loud! So dust off ten tunes to transmit to this here comment section, and let’s get our collective groove on, shall we? Party on, dudes!
- Through Being Cool by Devo
- Dirty Harry by Gorillaz
- Never Say Never by The Linda Lindas
- Ready Steady Go by Generation X
- The Passenger by Iggy Pop
- Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake (feat. Lil Durk)
- Without a View by Tommy Stinson
- Tidal Wave by Portugal, The Man
- Judy Is a Punk by The Ramones
- Stray Cat Blues by The Rolling Stones
Bonus: Ice Cream Man by Van Halen
