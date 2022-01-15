24 Alabama at Mississippi State Game Thread

The Crimson Tide head across the border for the short trip to Starkville looking to prevent back-to-back losses from becoming a three-game streak. It won’t be easy against an experienced, big, physical, Mississippi State Bulldogs team, though. Can Nate Oats and the Tide right the ship? If they don’t, it’ll be a long night at the Hump.

Alabama will start its usual five of Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley, and Charles Bediako. Mississippi State will likely counter with Iverson Molinar, Shakeel Moore, D.J. Jeffries, Cameron Matthews, and Garrison Brooks.

The Tide is listed as a slight underdog on most books, which doesn’t come as a huge surprise given their recent form and historical struggles in Starkville. If you haven’t read up on tonight’s match-up, you can do so here.

The game tips at 5:00 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.