Christian Harris declares for NFL Draft

Today is the deadline to declare for the NFL Draft, and while there have been rumblings that he would declare, there was still a glimmer of hope that LB Christian Harris might return for his senior season. Alas, he has made the decision to go pro.

#Alabama LB Christian Harris declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/2SUcPeqSlJ — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 17, 2022

While there was no wrong decision in this era of NIL and school provided loss of value policies, no one can fault him for taking his shot. Harris played his heart out in the College Football Playoff, and losing that game probably weighed heavily on him as he made the decision.

Good news for the Tide is that the cupboard is far from bare. Alabama will return three of its four starting linebackers next season, with potential star Deontae Lawson likely to fill the void left by Harris.

Congratulations to Christian. May he enjoy a long, healthy career.

Roll Tide.