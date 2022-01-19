Alabama vs #13 LSU Game Thread

It’s been a brutal start to the new year for Tide Hoops, but the Crimson Tide has an enormous opportunity to turn that around against a top-15 Tigers team tonight. Everybody’s favorite, Will Wade, brings his strong ass squad to Tuscaloosa, riding a personal four game losing streak against Alabama. If you haven’t had the chance yet, read up on this year’s bizarro-LSU here.

It’s time for the Tide to get moving, if the fellas want to prove that they are true contenders this season. Nate Oats is certainly feeling the urgency, as he’s going with a different starting line-up than usual tonight:

Five-star freshman, J.D. Davison will be making his first collegiate start tonight, as Oats hopes that moving Jahvon Quinerly back to the sixth man role he thrived in last season will get him going again. Will it be the tweak that the Tide needs? With James Rojas now officially back in the rotation, can Alabama pick-up the intensity on defense and toughness on the glass?

The game tips at 6:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.