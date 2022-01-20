Jumbo Package: Saban adds two assistant hires

Happy Thursday, everyone. We’ll open with everybody’s favorite titty baby, who was still crying this morning.

A very animated and emotional Will Wade following @LSUBasketball loss at Alabama, discussing his technical foul. #LSU pic.twitter.com/NIQ4XwokcP — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) January 20, 2022

Don’t you just hate it for him?

In football news, Nick Saban hired a couple of position coaches.

Coleman Hutzler updated his Twitter profile Wednesday evening to state he is now Alabama’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. On3 Sports reported earlier Wednesday that Hutzler was expected to take the job as special teams coordinator. Also on Wednesday evening, 247 Sports and The Athletic reported Alabama is expected to hire Travaris Robinson to fill its vacant cornerbacks coaching job.

Robinson is the name many will remember since he played his college ball at Auburn. The 247 Sports link above has this to say about his recruiting.

As a recruiter, Robinson was a primary or secondary recruiter for three of Miami’s 10 signees in the 2022 cycle – all three 4-star prospects. He landed 26 combined 4- or 5-star prospects over the course of his coaching tenure, which included a trio of 5-star defensive standouts at Florida (Vernon Hargreaves II and Teez Tabor) and at South Carolina (Jordan Burch).

Needless to say, this is always a big piece for a college football coach, and particularly when you work for Nick Saban.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid looks way ahead at the 2023 draft, though this is behind a paywall.

Quarterback Bryce Young After one of the best quarterback seasons in recent history, the Heisman Trophy winner will be among the leaders to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. His 87.6 Total QBR ranked second in the nation in 2021, and he threw 47 touchdown passes while leading the Crimson Tide to the national championship game. Edge defender Will Anderson Jr. If he were draft eligible this year, Anderson would have been the clear-cut top prospect in this 2022 class. But he’ll have to wait a year. Anderson had 17.5 sacks last season and joins Young as prospects who will be in contention for the top overall selection in 2023.

Assuming both men stay healthy and perform as expected, there is a great chance that they become the top two players chosen. Hopefully they go out with a ring as well.

Also behind the paywall, Bill Connelly ranks all 32 teams that have made the playoff so far. and hoo boy, will LSU fans be mad.

1. 2020 Alabama (13-0) CFP result: Beat Notre Dame 31-14; beat Ohio State 52-24 The Crimson Tide had the No. 1, 3 and 5 finishers in the Heisman voting. They played one game decided by fewer than 14 points. They bested an SEC-only schedule by an average of 30.2 points per game. Their defense struggled early but allowed only 15 points per game after mid-October. This was the best Nick Saban team ever and quite possibly the best of the 21st century. Best team ... from the best coach ... with the best dynasty of the 21st century (at the very least)? Sounds like the best team of the CFP era.

It really isn’t all that close. LSU’s dirty little secret from 2019 is that they may well owe their title to the nonsense that happened on the pasture. That team wanted no part of a Mac Jones and Najee Harris led squad with all four of The Rydeouts.

Last, Georgia’s leading WR has entered the portal on the same day that Stetson Bennett announced his return to school, and some Dawgs are hopping mad.

Related Explosive Georgia WR Jermaine Burton enters transfer portal

Burton is coming off a 26-catch season that netted 497 yards (most in the WR corps) and 5 touchdowns. His 19.1 yards-per-catch average led all of the Bulldogs’ pass catchers who had more than 10 catches last season. Georgia’s 2021 passing game relied heavily on FWAA Freshman of the Year Brock Bowers, a tight end who led the team with 56 catches for 882 yards and a team-record 13 touchdowns. Rising sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett, who announced he’s returning, relied on throws to running backs James Cook (27-284) and Kenny McIntosh (22-242), cutting into the receiver targets.

Burton would have started at a minimum, and likely projected as Georgia’s top WR next year. Very odd that a starter leaves a national championship team, but he clearly doesn’t trust that the Georgia offense will showcase him.

There have been rumblings that Alabama may be a potential landing spot for Burton, and it would be an interesting fit. He’s a bit thicker than Jameson Williams and, while still very fast, probably can’t match Williams in pure top end speed. Few can, of course. Still, Burton has significantly more production than Williams had at Ohio State and a better yards per catch average. We’ll keep an eye on him.

