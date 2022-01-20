Nick Saban has long had a “24 Hour Rule” in which to celebrate a win. It is unclear if that guideline also applies to losses since the Crimson Tide has had so few, but it did not take long for the Alabama head coach to move on to next season.

The main concentration of the Tide staff this week has been recruiting. With all but one exception, they are looking at the Class of 2023 and beyond.

NEW 2022 OFFER

When Jaleel Skinner made the odd move of flipping to Miami in December, it left a bit of a void in Saban’s plans. With Jahleel Billingsley hitting the transfer portal, a need for tight end depth became all the more glaring. Most believe Bama would fill that deficit with a transfer portal occupant - and they still might. However, a new candidate for the Class of 2022 has emerged in 3-star Danny Lewis out of New Iberia, LA.

At 6’4”/235, Lewis also plays basketball and throws the shot put for his high school team. Members of the Alabama staff went to see him play basketball on Tuesday evening.

His Westgate High School team won the 4A Football State Championship in which he took Most Outstanding Player honors. The big man had a game-high six receptions for 179 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown. He also saw action along the defensive line and made a third-down tackle for a loss on the game-sealing goal-line stand.



Lewis had been committed to Cincinnati since September but decommitted a week ago. He will take an Official Visit to Alabama this weekend followed by a trip to Florida next weekend. LSU is also in contention.

2023 VISITORS

The Class of 2023 cannot take Official Visits until after 2022 has their second Signing Day in February. That rule does not prohibit programs from hosting prospects as unofficial visitors. The Crimson Tide is expected to host the following 2023 prospects this weekend.

In Tuscaloosa this weekend ! #RollTide — Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) January 20, 2022

James Smith , 5-star defensive tackle from Carver HS in Montgomery #11 overall

, 5-star defensive tackle from Carver HS in Montgomery #11 overall Peter Woods , 5-star defensive end from Thompson HS in Alabaster #23 overall

, 5-star defensive end from Thompson HS in Alabaster #23 overall Jahlil Hurley , 5-star cornerback from Florence HS #24 overall

, 5-star cornerback from Florence HS #24 overall Jaquavious “ Qua” Russaw , 4-star edge rusher from Carver HS in Montgomery #38 overall

“ , 4-star edge rusher from Carver HS in Montgomery #38 overall Keldric Faulk , 4-star weakside defensive end from Highland Home, AL #92 overall

, 4-star weakside defensive end from Highland Home, AL #92 overall Tomarrion Parker, 4-star defensive end from Central HS in Phenix City #89 overall

4-star defensive end from Central HS in Phenix City #89 overall Yhonzae Pierre , 4-star defensive end from Eufaula #223 overall

, 4-star defensive end from Eufaula #223 overall Ryqueze McElderry, 3-star guard from Anniston, AL #420 overall (UGA commitment)

3-star guard from Anniston, AL #420 overall (UGA commitment) Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024 athlete from Clay-Chalkville

The Yellowhammer State is chock full of top recruits this year. The “Big Three”, as I call them, are CB Tony Mitchell (#13 overall), Woods, and Hurley. I expect them all to sign with Bama.

Hurley had been set to announce a commitment on January 22, but had to change those plans for various reasons including his school resorting virtual learning. He says he has already decided on a destination. When he is ready to pull the trigger, it will most likely be a crimson hat with a white script ‘A’ on it that will land on his head. Thankfully, the NCAA is not as overprotective with recruiting this year. Saban and Freddie Roach are expected to visit him in Florence this week.

JUNIOR DAY

Alabama will have their first ‘Junior Day’ next weekend. It should be a star-studded event. This get-together is an opportunity for coaches to visit with recruits and their families/coaches to tour the campus, meet with the strength and conditioning staff, learn about the academic options available and see the facilities.

ON THE ROAD

Saban and the Tide staff are racking up the frequent flyer miles this week. Most notably, Saban went to see 5-star running back Richard Young in Lehigh Acres, FL. He is pretty pretty pretty pretty good. Kirby Smart and Ryan Day have been in to see him as well.

Saban and Pete Golding plan to visit some dude named Arch on Friday.

TRANSFER PORTAL

Moments after Stetson Bennett the Fourth announced his return to UGA for a sixth season, the Bulldogs leading wide receiver Jermaine Burton entered the transfer portal. Coincidence? Burton just completed his true sophomore season with 26 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns. However, Bennett had a penchant for zeroing in onto tight end Brock Bowers (56 REC, 882 YDS, 13 TD). Considering the losses of John Metchie and Jameson Williams, Alabama is a very real landing spot for Burton.

It’s pure speculation on my part, but tight end Michael Trigg is parting ways with Southern Cal after one season. The former #4 TE had a promising freshman season with some highlight catch and runs during practice and a couple of nice plays in early Trojans games (7 recs, 109 yards, 1 TD). However, he suffered a knee injury against Utah in early October that ended his season. Alabama did recruit the Tampa native in 2021. Their current interest in him is unknown at this time.