Jumbo Package: Nick Saban makes political news headlines after letter to Sen. Joe Manchin

Happy Friday, everyone. The Gym Tide have their first home meet of the season tonight against Kentucky, after getting off to a strong start in a close loss at Florida.

Nick Saban is now making national, political headlines thanks to the letter he signed onto, sent to his good friend Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. This first piece is from The Hill.

“​​Coach Saban is exactly right: you cannot throw the filibuster out and expect the legislative process to work better. I wholeheartedly agree with the coaches that ‘Our democracy is at its best when all Americans are encouraged to participate,’” Manchin said.

Let’s not start another debate over the issues at hand here. Nobody here cares on which side of the fence you stand regarding filibusters and voting laws. Seriously, they don’t, and nobody’s mind is going to be changed in the RBR comment section. I just thought it was cool that a lawmaker was asked about Nick Saban’s opinion. Nick was also cited in an ABC News headline on the matter.

The NCAA ratified its new constitution yesterday, streamlining governance while attempting to further perpetuate a charade.

The administrators and committee members who crafted the constitution hoped to reaffirm the NCAA’s focus on the “primacy of the academic experience” after a summer in which politicians and Supreme Court justices questioned the NCAA’s claims that it is unique and distinct from professional sports. “Are we spending our resources in a way that emphasizes our core values and helping as many students as we can?” Emmert asked during his address Thursday. “That’s what’s driving frustration and anger both inside and outside college sports, and that’s what puts the whole enterprise at serious risk.”

The academic experience hasn’t been primary for football players at Power Five schools for some time now, Mark. Gotta appreciate the hustle though.

Several coaches are concerned about the transfer portal and the direction of the sport in general.

Example: Let’s say players as a group — through negotiation via representation — agree to stay at school for a two-year minimum. In return, they could receive better long-term healthcare. There is already speculation that, if and when the College Football Playoff expands, there will be pressure on the CFP to fund post-eligibility health insurance from the windfall of a new media rights deal. “We’re going to unionize football,” a dour Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi predicted this week. “Take 20 guys [in recruiting] out of high school. Only 10 are any good. We’re going to cut the other 10? If you want to start talking money, we’re going to start cutting players. It’s going to become a business.”

I’m all for the athletes getting better health insurance, and on the flip side have no issue with a coach cutting a player who isn’t getting it done. If the players want to get paid, they can also live with the accountability to perform.

Nick Saban and Pete Golding are visiting Arch Manning today.

Alabama’s Nick Saban and Pete Golding are next, as the Crimson Tide coaches are set to visit Isidore Newman High on Friday to see the five-star phenom. Tuesday, Arch’s grandfather, Archie Manning, spoke highly of Alabama while introducing Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young as the Manning Award winer. While praising Young’s poise, Archie highlighted Alabama as a place where quarterbacks have the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage. “I always told my boys, you live to play in big games,” Archie said during the Manning Award virtual press conference. “If you’re a quarterback at the University of Alabama, you’re going to play in a lot of big games.”

That is true, Archie. I am still highly skeptical that Arch ends up in Tuscaloosa.

Last, Ole Miss seems to be recruiting JT Daniels and Jermaine Burton hard.

Source: #OleMiss HC Lane Kiffin met with Georgia QB JT Daniels and WR Jermaine Burton today in Athens. Both players are in the portal and I am told they see themselves as a "package deal".



Would be a massive get for Ole Miss if Kiffin can pull this off.

It has been a rough recruiting cycle for Lane, so he needs this type of splash. As mentioned yesterday, we will keep an eye on Burton.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.