Early Saturday Open Thread

Alabama basketball gets a chance to avenge its worst loss of the season when Mizzou visits tonight, and we will have your breakdown and game thread for that later on. In the meantime, use this is an open thread to discuss whatever you are watching. The Tennessee Titans, featuring Derrick Henry’s return to action along with Julio Jones, kick off at 3pm central on CBS against the Cincinnati Bengals. You should be able to catch the first half of that one before Bama hoops tips off.

There is also a whole bunch of college basketball on, as shown below. The most compelling matchup in the SEC is the big one at noon central between Auburn and Kentucky. Times listed in the table are eastern, so adjust accordingly.

Enjoy, and be good to one another.

Roll Tide.