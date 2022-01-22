 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Early Saturday Open Thread

New, 9 comments

Join in the conversation for the early basketball and NFL games.

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama basketball gets a chance to avenge its worst loss of the season when Mizzou visits tonight, and we will have your breakdown and game thread for that later on. In the meantime, use this is an open thread to discuss whatever you are watching. The Tennessee Titans, featuring Derrick Henry’s return to action along with Julio Jones, kick off at 3pm central on CBS against the Cincinnati Bengals. You should be able to catch the first half of that one before Bama hoops tips off.

There is also a whole bunch of college basketball on, as shown below. The most compelling matchup in the SEC is the big one at noon central between Auburn and Kentucky. Times listed in the table are eastern, so adjust accordingly.

Enjoy, and be good to one another.

Roll Tide.

Villanova at Georgetown 12:00pm FOX
Syracuse at Duke 12:00pm ESPN
West Virginia at Texas Tech 12:00pm ESPN2
Seton Hall vs. St. John's 12:00pm FS1
Temple at USF 12:00pm ESPNU
Rutgers at Minnesota 12:00pm BTN
George Washington at Rhode Island 12:30pm USA
Kentucky at Auburn 1:00pm CBS
Vanderbilt at Florida 1:00pm SECN
Chattanooga at VMI 1:00pm ESPN+
Army at Navy 1:30pm CBSSN
Oklahoma State at Texas 2:00pm ESPN/2
Florida State at Miami (FL) 2:00pm ESPN/2
Colorado State at Air Force 2:00pm FS1
Tulane at UCF 2:00pm ESPNU
Bucknell at Holy Cross 2:00pm ESPN+
Brown at Columbia 2:00pm ESPN+
Nebraska at Ohio State 2:15pm BTN
Saint Joseph's at VCU 2:30pm USA
Missouri State at Loyola (Chicago) 3:30pm CBSSN
Georgia at South Carolina 3:30pm SECN

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...