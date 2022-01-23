Georgia WR Jermaine Burton transfers to Alabama

For the second consecutive offseason, Alabama has added a wide receiver that they faced in the national title game. Jameson Williams was wildly successful, and the Tide will now hope to get similar production from Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton.

Burton, a native of Atlanta, is ranked the No. 9 available transfer in the portal. The 6-foot, 200-pounder was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for an unofficial visit prior to announcing his intentions. He’s the third impact transfer to join UA’s roster ahead of the 2022 season, teaming up with former five-star cornerback and LSU transfer Eli Ricks and former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The Tide won out against teams like Ole Miss, LSU, and Texas A&M.

With George Pickens leaving for the NFL, Burton was the top returning WR for Georgia. He was the second leading receiver in 2021 behind TE Brock Bowers, but thanks to a conservative offense that required only 497 yards. His 19.1 average per reception is actually a bit better than the 17.7 Williams averaged in 2020 with the Buckeyes, a number that improved to 19.9 in the Alabama scheme. Like Williams, Burton will be looking for Bryce Young to get him into the first round. He has all the tools to be a great one, including elite route running ability.

Alabama fans will be excited to see Burton in the spring.

Welcome, Jermaine.

Roll Tide.