Alabama at Georgia Game Thread

With a gauntlet of top-12 teams coming up in the next two weeks, the Alabama Crimson Tide must first take care of business tonight against the worst team in the SEC - the Georgia Bulldogs. Let me tell you - they stink. Still, anyone that’s been following Tide Hoops for more than a year knows how terrifying these ‘nothing to win, everything to lose’ type of games are for the boys in Crimson and White.

So, let’s get off to a fast start for once, shall we? The Tide may continue to experiment with new starting units, but I would expect to see J.D. Davison, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley, and Charles Bediako starting tonight. Juwan Gary will be a gametime decision as he recovers from the facial bruise he received in the win over LSU last week.

Alabama is listed as a strong 14.5-point favorite tonight, but we know how poorly the Tide has covered those types of lines recently. Can Nate Oats get the most from his guys tonight, and take care of business against a (much) lesser team?

The game tips at 5:30 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.