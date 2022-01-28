Wastin’ Precious Time Random 10 Jukebox

Robert Allen Zimmerman may not have been blessed with vocal talent, but that sure didn’t stop him from becoming THE singer-songwriter of a generation. The first tune on today’s list has long been a favorite of mine, despite (or because of?) its cold-blooded cruelty. But enough about Bob. It’s flippin’ Friday, people! Time to strip off the work clothes and settle into the freedom God/nature intended with some songs of solace and ballads of debauchery...and whatever else helps your freak flag fly. So PLEASE include your own random musical nonsense in the comments below, and let’s do it to it. Party on, dudes!

Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right by Bob Dylan You Dropped a Bomb On Me by The Gap Band C&C by tricot One and Done by The Blips The Logical Song by Supertramp Aphrodisiac Jacket by The Cult Radio Free Europe by R.E.M. Bow Breaks by The Weeks (feat. The Watson Twins) The Backseat by The Gaslight Anthem Seed Toss by Superchunk