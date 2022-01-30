Three major softball polls have released their preseasons polls. Two have the Crimson Tide second and one has them in the three-spot. Many of the other SEC teams are ranked as well.

As per usual, D1Softball.com was the first softball outlet to release their poll for the 2022 season and they unanimously named the defending national champions Sooners at the top of the list.

D1Softball Softball America ESPN/USA Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Alabama Oklahoma State Alabama Oklahoma State Alabama UCLA UCLA UCLA Oklahoma State Florida Florida State Florida Florida State Florida Florida State Washington Arizona Washington Arkansas Washington Texas Texas Missouri Arkansas Missouri Arkansas Virginia Tech Virginia Tech Texas Arizona Michigan Virginia Tech Missouri Duke Michigan Michigan Clemson Clemson Clemson Arizona Duke LSU Oregon LSU Tennessee LSU Oregon Oregon Tennessee Georgia Duke Georgia Louisiana-Lafayette Georgia Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State Louisiana-Lafayette James Madison James Madison Northwestern Tennessee Louisiana-Lafayette Liberty Liberty Northwestern James Madison Wichita State Wichita State

College Softball has four polls: ESPN.com/USA Softball, Softball America, D1Softball.com, and USA Today/NFCA Coaches. The USAT/Coaches poll has yet to be released.

Alabama begins play on February 11. More softball coverage to come.

#Team26 #RollTide