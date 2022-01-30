 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alabama Softball Ranked #2 In Preseason Polls

There are high hopes for the Crimson Tide in 2022.

CB969
Montana Fouts is back for another campaign.

Three major softball polls have released their preseasons polls. Two have the Crimson Tide second and one has them in the three-spot. Many of the other SEC teams are ranked as well.

As per usual, D1Softball.com was the first softball outlet to release their poll for the 2022 season and they unanimously named the defending national champions Sooners at the top of the list.

D1Softball Softball America ESPN/USA
Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma
Alabama Oklahoma State Alabama
Oklahoma State Alabama UCLA
UCLA UCLA Oklahoma State
Florida Florida State Florida
Florida State Florida Florida State
Washington Arizona Washington
Arkansas Washington Texas
Texas Missouri Arkansas
Missouri Arkansas Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Texas Arizona
Michigan Virginia Tech Missouri
Duke Michigan Michigan
Clemson Clemson Clemson
Arizona Duke LSU
Oregon LSU Tennessee
LSU Oregon Oregon
Tennessee Georgia Duke
Georgia Louisiana-Lafayette Georgia
Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky
Arizona State Arizona State Arizona State
Louisiana-Lafayette James Madison James Madison
Northwestern Tennessee Louisiana-Lafayette
Liberty Liberty Northwestern
James Madison Wichita State Wichita State

College Softball has four polls: ESPN.com/USA Softball, Softball America, D1Softball.com, and USA Today/NFCA Coaches. The USAT/Coaches poll has yet to be released.

Alabama begins play on February 11. More softball coverage to come.

