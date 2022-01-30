Three major softball polls have released their preseasons polls. Two have the Crimson Tide second and one has them in the three-spot. Many of the other SEC teams are ranked as well.
As per usual, D1Softball.com was the first softball outlet to release their poll for the 2022 season and they unanimously named the defending national champions Sooners at the top of the list.
|D1Softball
|Softball America
|ESPN/USA
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Alabama
|Oklahoma State
|Alabama
|Oklahoma State
|Alabama
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Oklahoma State
|Florida
|Florida State
|Florida
|Florida State
|Florida
|Florida State
|Washington
|Arizona
|Washington
|Arkansas
|Washington
|Texas
|Texas
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|Missouri
|Arkansas
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech
|Texas
|Arizona
|Michigan
|Virginia Tech
|Missouri
|Duke
|Michigan
|Michigan
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Arizona
|Duke
|LSU
|Oregon
|LSU
|Tennessee
|LSU
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Tennessee
|Georgia
|Duke
|Georgia
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Georgia
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Arizona State
|Arizona State
|Arizona State
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|James Madison
|James Madison
|Northwestern
|Tennessee
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|Liberty
|Liberty
|Northwestern
|James Madison
|Wichita State
|Wichita State
College Softball has four polls: ESPN.com/USA Softball, Softball America, D1Softball.com, and USA Today/NFCA Coaches. The USAT/Coaches poll has yet to be released.
Alabama begins play on February 11. More softball coverage to come.
#Team26 #RollTide
