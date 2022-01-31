Jumbo Package: Doug Marrone out, Saban hires Kentucky OL coach Eric Wolford

Happy Monday, everyone. We are still awaiting official word on Bill O’Brien’s future, but today we know that OL coach Doug Marrone has been replaced.

Eric Wolford has accepted the @AlabamaFTBL OL job after just one season at @UKFootball and will replace Doug Marrone, who’s expected to return to the NFL, sources tell ESPN. BamaOnLine first reported Alabama was targeting Wolford. Marrone was previously HC for Jags and Bills. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 31, 2022

Erik will be along with a profile for you later. Wolford had only one season in Lexington but produced a line that ended the season as Joe Moore finalists.

David Hale at ESPN produced a longform on the tumultuous 2021 college football season, and it reads like a script to a horror movie.

Phillips described the past year as a moment of destabilization. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, he said, but several big issues have enveloped the sport. Though they’ve happened in isolation, the ripple effects have reached far-off shores. It’s hard to imagine the summer of 2022 will include quite so many seismic shifts as last summer did, but college football is still grappling with how to define its future. “We need a holistic review, and that has to be done across the country,” Phillips said. “That’s all of us coming together and deal with these changes to determine the best way we can more effectively support and enhance college football.”

Times, they are a-changin’.

Check out this little nugget on Damion Square.

Former Alabama football defensive lineman Damion Square made NFL history Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals. Square played for the Las Vegas Raiders in their loss to the Bengals in the wild-card round. He was signed to Cincinnati’s practice squad and was to the active roster for the AFC Championship Game. When he took the field in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, Square became the first player to play for two different teams in the same postseason.

This also means that Square is the only player to play for and against the same team in one postseason. Decent work if you can get it. “Hey coach, since we lost can I get cut so I can sign with the team that beat us?” And you thought the college transfer portal was chaos. In any case, Damion is going to the Super Bowl.

Saban is trying for a key flip from Notre Dame.

“What stood out to me is how much they emphasized life and the things that they talked about in academics,” Keeley said. “They really set you up for life after football, just the connections that they can make and the importance of on- and off-the-field things. I like how the coaches interacted with the players and each other. I also liked the campus. It was really nice.” Keeley is rated as the No. 22 overall player and No. 3 edge rusher in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Come on down, Keon.

The Castille family will always be Alabama royalty. For those who weren’t aware, like me, Caleb is starring on TV with LL Cool J.

Castille plays FBI Agent Devin Rountree on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Previously a recurring character, Castille was promoted to series regular for Season 12 of the CBS series in 2020. And he didn’t have to tell LL Cool J twice. The actor/rapper quoted Castille’s tweeted with one of his own, confirming he’s down for some Alabama BBQ: “Let’s get it!”

Last, Auburn’s new offensive coordinator has quit a month into his tenure.

Our @AUUndercover staff can report that Auburn OC Austin Davis intends to step down from his position and leave the program. Hired just over a month ago from the NFL.



Yet another coordinator change for Bryan Harsin https://t.co/B1Iku7OOXa pic.twitter.com/h5QkNJ1Z0z — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) January 31, 2022

Guessing the fellow didn’t like recruiting, which is probably something that should have come up in the interview.

That’s about it for today. Yes, it’s light.

Have a great week.

Roll Tide.