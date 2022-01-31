It was a smidge sooner than expected, but Bama has received the first commitment of the Class of 2023. 4-star DB Elliot Washington II will follow in his father’s footsteps to the Capstone.

Fresh off a Junior Day visit to Tuscaloosa, the Venice, FL resident was ready to jump on board almost immediately. “I had a great visit at Bama,” Washington said. “Just meeting more coaches and spending time with them all. I had more of a chance to enjoy it all.”

Washington (6’1”/188) is ranked the #194 overall prospect by the 247sports composite rankings. He has been a starter for Venice since his freshman year. He tallied 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions during the 2021 season. He also runs track and recorded a 10.84 in the 100 and a 24.09 in the 200 as a sophomore.

“Coach Saban and Coach T-Rob talked about me being versatile enough to play multiple spots. Nickel/star, cornerback, or safety so having the size and speed to play all over the secondary where needed.”



Washington had finalists of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Robert Gillespie and Charles Kelly were credited for this commitment. New cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson helped as well.

Elliot Washington Sr. was a basketball point guard for Wimp Sanderson for the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons. He was teammates with players like Robert Horry, Latrell Sprewell, James “Hollywood” Robinson, and Jason Caffey. He may be best remembered for hitting the game-winning 3-pointer in the 1992 SEC Tournament semifinals over Arkansas.

WHO’S NEXT?

5-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley of Florence, AL has set a commitment date for Feb. 22, which is his mother’s birthday. He could be the next to jump in board.