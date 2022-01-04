If there are any conclusions to be drawn this week, it is that Alabama and Georgia are far superior to any other FBS team this season. The bozos out there could have expanded to a 48 game playoff and it still would have been these two in the end.

Alabama 27 Cincinnati 6 Pete Golding’s defense dominated, holding the Bearcats to 13 first downs, 2 of 12 on third downs, and 0 of 3 on fourth down. Cincy mustered up a season-low 218 yards of offense while Bama tallied 482. Brian Robinson brought his hard hat and lunch pail to this game muscling out a career-high 204 rushing yards.

Georgia 34 Michigan 11 - UGA pushed the Big Ten champ around like they were an FCS cupcake. Four different Georgia receivers caught touchdown passes. Heisman runner-up Aidan Hutchinson didn’t do jack.

Houston 17 Auburn 13 - A lackluster effort by the Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl leaves Aubie at 6-7 on the season. TJ Finley was not great (19-37, 227 YDS, 1 TD) and Tank Bigsby (16 RUSH, 96 YDS) was woefully underused. Offensively, the Cougars were not much better (only 46 more yards and 4 more first downs) but were just good enough to score the winning touchdown with 3:27 left.

The WarPlainsTigerMenEagles end the season on a five-game losing streak for the first time since 1950.

Purdue 48 Tennessee 45 (OT) - ACC refs screwed the Vols on a terrible ruling at the goal line on 4th down in overtime. The zebras claimed “forward progress was stopped”. PU would kick a field goal for the win.

UT led 21-7 in the first quarter but the Boils stormed back for 16 unanswered points in the second. The two teams went back and forth exchanging leads until getting to overtime.

The Vols finished the 2021 campaign 7-6.

Kentucky 20 Iowa 17 - UK earned their tenth win on a 8 plays, 80 yards drive that netted a touchdown with 1:43 remaining. The Wildcats picked off Iowa three times in a defensive slugfest.

Baylor 21 Ole Miss 7 - The Ole Miss offense had nothing to offer after Matt Corral was knocked out of the game in the first quarter. Lane Kiffin’s heir apparent in Oxford, Luke Altmyer, was not great (15-28, 174 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT). Baylor had only 12 first downs and 70 passing yards. It isn’t hard to believe had Corral gone the distance that the final result would have been much different.

South Carolina 38 North Carolina 21 - SC outgained UNC 543 to 333 and basically pushed their sometime rival around. Gamecocks RB Kevin Harris amassed 182 yards on the ground and scored a TD. It was the last game for grad student/QB Zeb Noland. It is first bowl win for South Carolina since 2017.

Arkansas 24 Penn State 10 - KJ Jefferson did KJ Jefferson things to the poor slow PSU defenders.

Texas Tech 34 Mississippi State 7 - A poor effort by the Bullies has people grumbling in Starkville.

Ohio State 48 Utah 45 - With leading receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson peacing out on the Rose Bowl, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (15 catches for 347 yards, 3 TD) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (6 catches for 71 yards, 3 TD) got their chance to shine. The Utes had six double-digit leads throughout the game but were outscored 20-7 over the last 18 minutes. A 19 yard anOSU field goal with 9 ticks remaining clinched the game.

Michigan State 31 Pitt 21 - With Pitt QB Kenny Pickett sitting out, there was not much reason to think they could win this one. The Panthers gained only 274 total yards and allowed a pick-6.

Oklahoma 47 Oregon 32 - Following a recent Ducks’ trend, Oregon trailed 30-3 at halftime and could never catch up. Retired head coach Bob Stoops returned to the sidelines for Okie after Lincoln Riley skipped town. This was no cash grab like Barry Alvarez a few years ago as Stoops refused any monetary compensation. He was very upset that his protege left like he did and wanted to make things right. It was also a chance to coach his son, Drake, who is a Sooners wide receiver. Respect.

Oklahoma State 37 Notre Dame 35 - The Cowpokes completed the largest comeback in team history, rallying from down 28-7 for the win. Mike Gundy put together his first 12-win season in his 17th season as head coach in Stillwater.

Clemson 20 Iowa State 13 - It was looking like a typical 2021 game for CU as they led 6-3 at the half. Two third quarter touchdowns - the second being a pick-6 - were all the Tigers needed to shutdown erratic ISU QB Brock Purdy (23-39, 204 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Wake Forest 38 Rutgers 10

Maryland 54 Virginia Tech 10 - see “KID BROTHER” below.

Central Michigan 24 Washington State 21 - Jim McElwain earns his first bowl win at CMU.

Wisconsin 20 Arizona State 13

Minnesota 18 West Virginia 6

At 6’9 380, this might be the fattest Fat Guy touchdown ever! “Refrigerator” Perry looks like a baby next to this Australian right tackle. Lawd!

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Taulia Tagovailoa was pretty sharp (20-24, 265 YDS, 2 TD, 4 RUSH 42 YDS) in a dominating 54-10 win over Va Tech (6-7). Mike Locksley landed his first winning season (7-6) in three seasons with Maryland. Next year, Lia will be a senior and Rakim Jarrett will be a junior. Locks better put it all together next season or he might be back in Tuscaloosa washing Nick’s cars.

Cincinnati’s 76 first half yards were a record low for any half in the College Football Playoff.

Air Force QB Haaziq Daniels was almost perfect at 9-10 passing for 252 yards and 2 TDs. WR Brandon Lewis had 5 receptions for 172 yards and 2 TDs. Let’s go _______ ...

was almost perfect at 9-10 passing for 252 yards and 2 TDs. WR had 5 receptions for 172 yards and 2 TDs. Let’s go _______ ... Auburn is 2-7 in bowl games over the last ten years.

UCF DL Tre’mon Morris-Brash

UT-Martin (10-3) - The team that eliminated the Skyhawks from the playoffs, Montana State, is in the FCS Finals against North Dakota State. MSU trounced #1 Sam Houston 42-19.

(10-3) - The team that eliminated the Skyhawks from the playoffs, Montana State, is in the FCS Finals against North Dakota State. MSU trounced #1 Sam Houston 42-19. UTSA (12-2) - The Roadrunners have seven months to plan for a trip to the Alamodome to face Houston.

(12-2) - The Roadrunners have seven months to plan for a trip to the Alamodome to face Houston. UCLA (8-5) - I am giving the Bruins a loss for their bush league last-minute forfeit against NC State. I regret adopting them.

Troy (5-7) - The Trojans reboot in 2022 at Ole Miss on September 3.

(5-7) - The Trojans reboot in 2022 at Ole Miss on September 3. South Alabama (5-7) - The Jags open 2022 hosting Nicholls State.

UAB (9-4) - The Dragons have not finalized a schedule but do play at LSU on November 19. It should be majicuh.

Air Force (10-3) - The Falcons open 2022 hosting Northern Iowa.

(10-3) - The Falcons open 2022 hosting Northern Iowa. Army (9-4) - The Black Knights face Coastal Carolina Week 1 in 2022.

(9-4) - The Black Knights face Coastal Carolina Week 1 in 2022. Navy (3-8) - The Middies host Delaware next Labor Day weekend.

Premature elimination: None.

Definite elimination: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, FSU, NC State, Syracuse, Clemson, UNC, Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, Miami, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, Rutgers, Minnie, Wisky, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa, Penn State, Cal, Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, Colorado, Southern Cal, Utah, UCLA, Washington State, Washington, Mizzou, Vandy, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missy State, LSU, Texas A&M, Arky, Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, BYU, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Wake Forest, Oregon, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Notre Dame NEW: Michigan, Cincy.

Endangered: Alabama, UGA.

Not endangered: None.

Preseason AP Top 25

Alabama (47) Oklahoma (6) Clemson (6) Ohio State (1) Georgia (3) Texas A&M Iowa State * Cincinnati Notre Dame North Carolina * Oregon Wisconsin * Florida * Miami * Southern Cal * LSU * Indiana * Iowa Penn State * Washington * Texas * Coastal Carolina * Louisiana-Laffy Utah Arizona State *

* Currently unranked.

CONFERENCE WINS LOSSES FORFEIT SEC 5 6 1 TAMU AAC 3 1 0 ACC 2 4 2 BC, Uva B12 4 2 0 B1G 6 4 0 C-USA 3 5 0 MAC 3 5 0 MWC 5 1 2 Hawaii, Boise PAC 0 5 1 UCLA SBC 3 1 0

SEC BOWLS

L -Armed Forces: Army 24 Mizz 22

L - Gasparilla: UCF 29 Fla 17

L - Birmingham: Hou 17 Aub 13

L - Liberty: TxTech 34 MissSt 7

L - Music City: Purdue 48 Tenn 45 OT

W - Duke’s Mayo: SCar 38 UNC 21

F - Dec 31 Gator: Big Ten vs. SEC (Wake- TxA&M )

W - Cotton, CFP Semifinal ALABAMA 27 Cincy 6

W - Orange, CFP Semifinal Georgia 34 Michigan 11

L -Sugar: Baylor 21 Ole Miss 7

W - Citrus: UK 20 Iowa 17

W - Outback: Ark 24 PSU 10

Texas Bowl: LSU-K-State

The PAC-12 is winless in bowl games over the last two seasons.

FORFEITS: UCLA, Hawaii, Texas A&M, Virginia, Boston College, Miami-FL, Boise.

Krazy Kristi’s “SHUT UP!” of the Week goes to UCLA, Chip Kelly, and Bruins AD Martin Jarmond for dropping out of the Holiday Bowl with NC State a mere four hours before the game was to take place. The Bruins claimed their D-Line had been decimated by Captain Trips issues. Gee, they seemed okay a few days earlier at Sea World and visiting the USS Makin Island. I guess they wanted to make sure the players got their swag bags first. Bush league.

UGA freshman sensation tight end Brock Bowers left the Orange Bowl with shoulder injury but it is not believed to be serious.

left the Orange Bowl with shoulder injury but it is not believed to be serious. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral hurt a knee in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl. Lane Kiffin revealed that the “X-ray came back negative” whatever that means.

The Hawaii state senate will be holding a hearing on the state of the University of Hawaii football program. There are two agenda items: “Budget and cost related to coaching staff contracts,” and “Issues relating to the transfer of players.” This meeting comes on the heels of the Warriors’ leading tackler Darius Muasau (64 solos, 45 assts, 7.0 sacks, 14.0 TFL) announcement of heading to UCLA. Muasau is the 15th Warriors player to enter the portal since the 2021 season came to a close. Even DB Michael Graham , son of coach Todd Graham is in the transfer portal.

(64 solos, 45 assts, 7.0 sacks, 14.0 TFL) announcement of heading to UCLA. Muasau is the 15th Warriors player to enter the portal since the 2021 season came to a close. Even DB , son of coach is in the transfer portal. Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is going to explore transfer opportunities, but says he could remain at OU.

is going to explore transfer opportunities, but says he could remain at OU. Former UCF quarterback Gabriel Dillon/Dillon Gabriel reneged on his commitment to UCLA and will transfer to Oklahoma where he’ll sit on the bench behind Caleb Williams. #LifeChoices

UCF’s leading tackler (108 tackles) linebacker Tatum Bethune wants out or Orlando.

wants out or Orlando. Two-time All-Big Ten safety Joseph Brandon needs a better scene than Northwestern.

needs a better scene than Northwestern. Tulsa defensive tackle Jaxon Player , an all-conference selection each of the last two years, is transferring as well.

, an all-conference selection each of the last two years, is transferring as well. Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith , the team’s leading rusher the last two years, is looking for greener pastures. Call it the Kenneth Walker Effect.

, the team’s leading rusher the last two years, is looking for greener pastures. Call it the Effect. Here we go again with the starting quarterbacks. San Diego State signal caller Lucas Johnson, who helped the Aztecs go 12-2 this year, has entered the TP.

Kent State is hiring Northern Iowa defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson as their new defensive coordinator.

as their new defensive coordinator. Dabo Swinney lost another member of his cult. Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is going to Oklahoma with Brent Venables . He is an excellent recruiter and former Alabama player (2001-2004) from Heflin, AL.

lost another member of his cult. Defensive tackles coach is going to Oklahoma with . He is an excellent recruiter and former Alabama player (2001-2004) from Heflin, AL. Oklahoma is also targeting Alabama cornerbacks coach Jay Valai .

. Now that Cincinnati is eliminated from the playoffs, LSU can officially name Mike Denbrock as Brian Kelly ’s new offensive coordinator. Yes, this is the same guy who racked up 6 whole points against Alabama a few days ago. This should be fun.

as ’s new offensive coordinator. Yes, this is the same guy who racked up 6 whole points against Alabama a few days ago. This should be fun. Ole Miss is hiring USF OC Charlie Weis Jr. as the Rebels new offensive coordinator. Weis and Lane Kiffin were on the Alabama staff 2015-16. Weis would then become Lane’s OC at FAU 2018-19. In 2019, the Owls were 14th in the nation in scoring at 36.4 ppg.

as the Rebels new offensive coordinator. Weis and were on the Alabama staff 2015-16. Weis would then become Lane’s OC at FAU 2018-19. In 2019, the Owls were 14th in the nation in scoring at 36.4 ppg. Brian Kelly has hired Kansas City Chiefs assistant Matt House as his first defensive coordinator at LSU. Previous to KC, House was DC at Kentucky.

Urban Meyer is a cretin.

is a cretin. Fat F*** Phil Fulmer is so fat, Dracula sucked his blood and got diabetes.

One good thing has come out of Captain Trips: Instead of live performances by some vapid fabricated pop star at halftime of the Championship Game, ESPN is just going to show some Katy Perry music video. Additionally, viewers can expect a crapload of infomercials for Disney products such as the next underwhelming Star Wars movie.

Tuesday, January 4

LSU vs Kansas State (-7.5; O/U 47.5) 8pm/9pm ESPN - Anyone wanna play quarterback? According to reports, LSU will be playing in the Texas Bowl with 39 scholarship players, none of whom plays quarterback.

Monday, January 10

CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Georgia (-3; O/U 52) vs Alabama 8pm/9pm ESPN (ugh - Indianapolis, IN)

Career Bowl Wins

Rk Coach W School 1 Joe Paterno 24 Penn State 2 Bobby Bowden 22 Florida State, West Virginia 3 Nick Saban* 18 Alabama, LSU, Michigan State, Toledo 4 Bear Bryant 15 Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland, Texas A&M 5 Mack Brown* 14 North Carolina, Texas, Tulane T-6 Lou Holtz 12 Arkansas, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, South Carolina, William & Mary T-6 Urban Meyer 12 Bowling Green State, Florida, Ohio State, Utah T-6 Tom Osborne 12 Nebraska T-9 Frank Beamer 11 Virginia Tech T-9 Gary Patterson 11 Texas Christian T-9 Steve Spurrier 11 Duke, Florida, South Carolina T-9 Kyle Whittingham* 11 Utah

Nick Saban notches another bowl win.

notches another bowl win. Meanwhile, Mack Brown finished the season with a Duke’s Mayo Bowl loss to SCar - even with QB Sam Howell playing. UNC started the season ranked #10 and finish with a sad 6-7 record.

#BUILTBYBAMA

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) vs Georgia Bulldogs (13-1)

Colts Stadium, Indianapolis, IN ~ Kickoff: 8:10-ish / 9:10-ish ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

Eli Gold on Alabama Radio.

Stetson Bennett has two career start against Alabama. Both games resulted in identical 41-24 losses. UGA scored a combined seven points in second halves of those two games.

has two career start against Alabama. Both games resulted in identical 41-24 losses. UGA scored a combined seven points in second halves of those two games. The Crimson Tide have a 42-25-4 all-time record over the Dawgs. Alabama has won the last seven meetings.

Alabama’s streak as a favorite was snapped at 92 games back on December 4 in the SECCG. The new streak as a favorite ended after one game as the Las Vegas Sportbooks have Georgia again favored over the the Crimson Tide.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the line on this game is UGA -3. Over/Under is 52.

