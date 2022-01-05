15 Alabama at Florida Game Thread

The Crimson Tide hit the road for the opening game of the 2022 calendar year against a very formidable Florida team in the O-Dome, where many Tide Hoops teams have struggled to escape with a win over the years. Nate Oats’ squad will be looking to build upon the momentum from the Tide’s victory in the top-25 showdown in Tuscaloosa over the Tennessee Vols last week.

Florida has been dealing with some COVID-related issues, and hasn’t stepped foot on the court for a game in two weeks. Will they be ready to run with the fast-paced Tide tonight? The Crimson Tide will roll with its usual starting line-up:

Of course, Noah Gurley will be looking to build on his elite performance against the Vols off of the bench.

Can Alabama escape Gainesville with a victory? Doing so will go a long way in trying to repeat as SEC regular season champs in 2022, especially with so many challengers this year.

The game will tip-off at 6:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.