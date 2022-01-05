Victory Thread: Alabama 83, Florida 70

Alabama made the trip down to Gainesville tonight, a place that hasn’t been good to them over the years, and got it done 83-70.

The Tide got off to a decent start but hit a severe cold spell about halfway through the first half, at one point making only one of 12 from the field. Noah Gurley couldn’t stay on the floor with foul trouble and Florida big Colin Castleton caused all kinds of problems when the Tide took the ball to the hole. As a result, the Gators took a three point lead into the half.

Coming out of the break, Jahvon Quinerly hit a long three that seemed to get the Tide rolling. The defense got better, they were able to get out in transition a bit more, and the shots started falling. A Keon Ellis dunk with just over 12 minutes to play capped off a 22-4 run that had the Tide leading by 15. Unfortunately Florida immediately answered with a 18-8 run of their own, resulting in a 66-61 score with six minutes left. Gurley fouled out with five minutes left, but the Tide were able to keep the Gators at bay to bring home the victory.

One big positive from this one is that the Tide managed to get on the offensive glass, flipping the script from some recent games. Charles Bediako still needs to get stronger, but he managed to grab six on the offensive end, and Juwan Gary added another three. Gary was The Man in general, leading the way with 19 points and seven boards. Jaden Shackelford had a solid shooting night from three at 38%, which is a welcome sight. Alabama ended up with 20 more field goal attempts than the Gators thanks to the offensive boards and a turnover advantage. Jahvon Quinerly had a solid night, dishing out some fine passes down the stretch.

It looked a little sketchy at times, but any win on the road against a good team is a reason to celebrate.

Roll Tide.