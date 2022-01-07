Sweet Disorder Random 10 Jukebox

So, yeah, there’s some pretty big stuff ‘bout to happen Monday night, but I can’t wait that long to celebrate, people...especially whilst COVID-19 is still serving up somber shots of reality to our realm. So memento mori and carpe diem, everyone! Please enjoy this random list of musical delights, and PLEASE add your own in the comments. PARTY ON, DUDES!

Sweet Disorder! by Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires (Local gents) Watching the Wheels by John Lennon Breathing Room by Bash & Pop (yes, that Tommy Stinson) I Heard It Through the Grapevine by The Slits Success by Iggy Pop Laughing by R.E.M. Take It Easy by The Eagles (Sorry, Dude...CNS requested this one) Lonely for You Only by Midland (Making country cool again) Warrior in Woolworth by X-Ray Spex It Takes Two by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

Bonus: Love & Sophistication by Jessy Wilson (Local lady)