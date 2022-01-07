Report: Jacksonville Jaguars to interview Bill O’Brien

Lest you think that Alabama can escape one postseason from the coaching carousel, OC Bill O’Brien has reportedly emerged as a legitimate candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

O’Brien was asked this week how he has approached job opportunities in college or the NFL in recent weeks. “It’s one of those things that happens all the time,” he said. “It’s part of the career, part of what you sign up for. My focus has always been on the task at hand and that’s just the way I operate. “I just think that this is a great opportunity for this program. And we’ve put so much work into this. And really if you’re here, if you’re able to follow us around for a week, your focus is completely on Georgia and your team and what you have to do to try to help do your part to help your team win. So that’s what the focus is.”

This could actually be a decent fit for him. After his stints with Penn State and the Houston Texans, he has sort of carved a niche as a turnaround specialist. For a franchise coming off the short Urban Meyer era, perhaps the most infamous NFL head coaching tenure since Bobby Petrino quit on the Falcons in the middle of the night, this could just make sense. Coincidentally, Urban Meyer’s predecessor is none other than Alabama OL coach Doug Marrone.

We will keep an eye on this, but at least they are waiting until after the title game this time.

Roll Tide.