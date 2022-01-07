 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WATCH: Hope has a message for the Georgia Alumni Association

This is just cruel, Hope.

By Josh Chatham

In a shrewd business move, Hannah from SEC Shorts, otherwise known as “Hope” is offering Cameo appearances ahead of the national title game. I don’t know if this one was sent to the UGA Alumni Association by an Alabama fan or a Georgia fan, but either way it is perfect.

“Not sure they can totally trust her.”

After 40 years?

Guess we will find out on Monday.

Roll Tide.

