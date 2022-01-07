WATCH: Hope has a message for the Georgia Alumni Association

In a shrewd business move, Hannah from SEC Shorts, otherwise known as “Hope” is offering Cameo appearances ahead of the national title game. I don’t know if this one was sent to the UGA Alumni Association by an Alabama fan or a Georgia fan, but either way it is perfect.

Well, we're still not sure we can totally trust her... but we do love the energy. #GoDawgs #BeatBama @SECShorts pic.twitter.com/meBKuqjCeb — UGA Alumni (@ugaalumniassoc) January 7, 2022

“Not sure they can totally trust her.”

After 40 years?

Guess we will find out on Monday.

Roll Tide.