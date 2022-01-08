Emil Ekiyor, Chris Owens Have Returned to Practice

Alabama won the SEC Championship Game against Georgia largely due to an unexpected performance from the offensive line. When right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Chris Owens both went down in the Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati, there was plenty of concern. We don’t know for sure yet, but perhaps both will be able to play in the College Football Playoff Championship.

Nick Saban said Chris Owens and Emil Ekiyor have practiced and “hopefully they’ll be able to play." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 9, 2022

As usual, Saban had remained tight-lipped about both players. Needless to say, the fact that both are practicing is a great sign and you’d have to assume that they will be ready. If not, expect freshman 5 star JC Latham to get the look in Ekiyor’s spot while Dameion George mans the right tackle position. Both have shown flashes, but you’d rather have the guys who started all season for obvious reasons.

Hopefully neither suffers any setbacks and both are ready to put on another stellar performance on Monday night.

