 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Emil Ekiyor, Chris Owens Have Returned to Practice

New, 2 comments

Great news here.

By Josh Chatham
Alabama v Florida Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Alabama won the SEC Championship Game against Georgia largely due to an unexpected performance from the offensive line. When right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Chris Owens both went down in the Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati, there was plenty of concern. We don’t know for sure yet, but perhaps both will be able to play in the College Football Playoff Championship.

As usual, Saban had remained tight-lipped about both players. Needless to say, the fact that both are practicing is a great sign and you’d have to assume that they will be ready. If not, expect freshman 5 star JC Latham to get the look in Ekiyor’s spot while Dameion George mans the right tackle position. Both have shown flashes, but you’d rather have the guys who started all season for obvious reasons.

Hopefully neither suffers any setbacks and both are ready to put on another stellar performance on Monday night.

Roll Tide.

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...