How to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 5 and Early Games Open Thread

Later today, Alabama is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC West matchup of top 20 programs. The Razorbacks are reeling from a weird loss to Texas A&M, while Alabama just finished up eviscerating the Vanderbilt in the best overall game the Tide has played.
It will be broadcast on CBS on their primetime 2:30 p.m. CT time slot. According to the Draftkings Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by 17.5 with an OU of 60.5.
In the meantime, below is the schedule of games to hold you until 2:30.
Week 5
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Channel
|Game
|Time (CT)
|Channel
|NAIA: Concordia at Indiana Wesleyan
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Duquesne at Stonehill
|11:00 AM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Georgia State at Army
|11:00 AM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Illinois at Wisconsin
|11:00 AM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Kentucky at Ole Miss
|11:00 AM
|ESPN / SECN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Louisville at Boston College
|11:00 AM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Michigan at Iowa
|11:00 AM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Navy at Air Force
|11:00 AM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Oklahoma at TCU
|11:00 AM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Purdue at Minnesota
|11:00 AM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Temple at Memphis
|11:00 AM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|SEC Network slot now open
|11:00 AM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Presbyterian at Morehead State
|12:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Princeton at Columbia
|12:00 PM
|SNY / $espn+ Video
|Lane at Tennessee State
|1:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Oregon State at Utah
|1:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Alabama at Arkansas
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Central Michigan at Toledo
|2:30 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Fresno State at UConn
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Iowa State at Kansas
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Miami Ohio at Buffalo
|2:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Michigan State at Maryland
|2:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Northwestern at Penn State
|2:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Oklahoma State at Baylor
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
|Rutgers at Ohio State
|2:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston
|2:30 PM
|BSOK / BSSW / $espn+ Video
|Virginia Tech at North Carolina
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|VMI at Western Carolina
|2:30 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Wake Forest at Florida State
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Texas A&M at Mississippi State
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Indiana State at Northern Iowa
|4:00 PM
|NBCSCH+ *4 / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
|California at Washington State
|4:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|New Hampshire at Western Michigan
|5:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|UTEP at Charlotte
|5:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Alabama State at Texas Southern
|6:00 PM
|ATTSW / ATT Video
|Cincinnati at Tulsa
|6:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|LSU at Auburn
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Murray State at SE Louisiana
|6:00 PM
|ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|Prairie View at Grambling
|6:00 PM
|GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
|Georgia at Missouri
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Indiana at Nebraska
|6:30 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|NC State at Clemson
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|San Jose State at Wyoming
|6:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Southern Illinois at Illinois State
|6:30 PM
|MARQ *4 / $espn+ Video
|Virginia at Duke
|6:30 PM
|ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
|West Virginia at Texas
|6:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|FIU at New Mexico State
|7:00 PM
|BSAZ+ / $Flo Video
|Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Colorado at Arizona
|8:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|UC Davis at Montana State
|9:15 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Arizona State at USC
|9:30 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|Stanford at Oregon
|10:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
