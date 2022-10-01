 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas in Week 5 and Early Games Open Thread

Alabama gets their first CBS primetime game of the season

By Brent C. Taylor
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Alabama Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Later today, Alabama is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC West matchup of top 20 programs. The Razorbacks are reeling from a weird loss to Texas A&M, while Alabama just finished up eviscerating the Vanderbilt in the best overall game the Tide has played.

It will be broadcast on CBS on their primetime 2:30 p.m. CT time slot. According to the Draftkings Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by 17.5 with an OU of 60.5.

In the meantime, below is the schedule of games to hold you until 2:30.

Week 5

Game Time (CT) Channel
Game Time (CT) Channel
NAIA: Concordia at Indiana Wesleyan 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Duquesne at Stonehill 11:00 AM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Georgia State at Army 11:00 AM CBSSN / CBS Video
Illinois at Wisconsin 11:00 AM BTN / FOX Video
Kentucky at Ole Miss 11:00 AM ESPN / SECN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Louisville at Boston College 11:00 AM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Michigan at Iowa 11:00 AM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Navy at Air Force 11:00 AM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Oklahoma at TCU 11:00 AM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Purdue at Minnesota 11:00 AM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Temple at Memphis 11:00 AM ESPNU / ESPN Video
SEC Network slot now open 11:00 AM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Presbyterian at Morehead State 12:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Princeton at Columbia 12:00 PM SNY / $espn+ Video
Lane at Tennessee State 1:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Oregon State at Utah 1:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Alabama at Arkansas 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Central Michigan at Toledo 2:30 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Fresno State at UConn 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Iowa State at Kansas 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Miami Ohio at Buffalo 2:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Michigan State at Maryland 2:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Northwestern at Penn State 2:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Oklahoma State at Baylor 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV 105
Rutgers at Ohio State 2:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
Stephen F. Austin at Sam Houston 2:30 PM BSOK / BSSW / $espn+ Video
Virginia Tech at North Carolina 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
VMI at Western Carolina 2:30 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Wake Forest at Florida State 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Texas A&M at Mississippi State 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Indiana State at Northern Iowa 4:00 PM NBCSCH+ *4 / $espn+ Video / KJZZ (cable)
California at Washington State 4:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
New Hampshire at Western Michigan 5:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
UTEP at Charlotte 5:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Alabama State at Texas Southern 6:00 PM ATTSW / ATT Video
Cincinnati at Tulsa 6:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
LSU at Auburn 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Murray State at SE Louisiana 6:00 PM ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
Prairie View at Grambling 6:00 PM GRIOTV / HBCU GO Video
Georgia at Missouri 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Indiana at Nebraska 6:30 PM BTN / FOX Video
NC State at Clemson 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
San Jose State at Wyoming 6:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Southern Illinois at Illinois State 6:30 PM MARQ *4 / $espn+ Video
Virginia at Duke 6:30 PM ACC RSN / ESPN Extra / espn3 Video
West Virginia at Texas 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
FIU at New Mexico State 7:00 PM BSAZ+ / $Flo Video
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Colorado at Arizona 8:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
UC Davis at Montana State 9:15 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Arizona State at USC 9:30 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
Stanford at Oregon 10:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video

All lines and movement are via DraftKings. As always, odds and lines are subject to change, and T&Cs apply. (See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

