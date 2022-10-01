Some interesting developments in pre-game:
- Seth McLaughlin is snapping to Bryce Young as the centers and QBs take the field for warmups.
- Jordan Battle and Byron Young made the trip and they are stretching.
- JoJo Earle is fielding punts in warmups.
GAME 5: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)
Fayetteville, AR ~ 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET, CBS
- Arkansas took a tough loss to Texas A&M in Arlington and will be looking to bounce back.
- Alabama and Bryce Young need to get over the “road yips” and have a big game away from home. The Crimson Tide will be all-white uniforms.
- The Fayetteville forecast calls for a high of 80° with Sunny skies but it will drop down into the 40s overnight. Bring a jacket.
- TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with non-blonde Jenny Dell (diversity!) roaming the sidelines.
- Alabama Radio is an option.
- The Tide is 25-7 all-time against the Razorbacks. Saban has beaten Arky 15 straight times as head coach of the Tide.
- The line provided by DraftKings has jumped another half point with Bama as a -17.5 favorite. The Over/Under is 60.
