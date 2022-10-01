 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Arkansas Razorbacks Thread

Bama faces a bigger SEC challenge.

By CB969
Louisiana-Monroe v Alabama
Jahmyr Gibbs.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Some interesting developments in pre-game:

  • Seth McLaughlin is snapping to Bryce Young as the centers and QBs take the field for warmups.
  • Jordan Battle and Byron Young made the trip and they are stretching.
  • JoJo Earle is fielding punts in warmups.

GAME 5: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Fayetteville, AR ~ 2:30pm CT/3:30pm ET, CBS

  • Arkansas took a tough loss to Texas A&M in Arlington and will be looking to bounce back.
  • Alabama and Bryce Young need to get over the “road yips” and have a big game away from home. The Crimson Tide will be all-white uniforms.
  • The Fayetteville forecast calls for a high of 80° with Sunny skies but it will drop down into the 40s overnight. Bring a jacket.
  • TV Announcers: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson with non-blonde Jenny Dell (diversity!) roaming the sidelines.
  • Alabama Radio is an option.
  • The Tide is 25-7 all-time against the Razorbacks. Saban has beaten Arky 15 straight times as head coach of the Tide.
  • The line provided by DraftKings has jumped another half point with Bama as a -17.5 favorite. The Over/Under is 60.

Rules for RBR Game Threads:

  • *** Please NO embedded Tweets, jpgs, gifs, etc. We ask these things because it slows down load times - especially now with CoralBeth running the show. ***
  • NO Loki, No injuries AND WE MEAN IT!
  • We always start off the Threads with a big...

ROLL TIDE!

